When can we expect bet365 in Pennsylvania?

Like many sports bettors and casino players in the Keystone State, we’re eagerly awaiting the launch of bet365 Pennsylvania. Back in 2023 when bet365 acquired a license to enter the Pennsylvania sports betting market, we believed the sportsbook’s entry might be imminent. But as we now near the latter days of March 2024, we still do not yet have a timeline for bet365′s Pennsylvania launch.

Considering Pennsylvania has long been considered one of the stronger online sports betting markets coupled with Pennsylvania online casino being active, many industry enthusiasts ponder when bet365 will indeed enter the market.

bet365′s Pennsylvania license

In January 2023, bet365 partnered with Presque Isle Downs & Casino (owned by Churchhill Downs Incorporated) to be approved to enter the sports betting and iGaming market in Pennsylvania. As noted in the release, the agreement was called a “multi-year agreement” for both online sports betting and iGaming access in the state. Note that bet365 still requires regulatory approval by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to begin operations.

Now it could be that bet365 was not yet planning to enter the state (this is obvious as we sit here more than a year later), but that the opportunity to acquire the previous license owned by TwinSpires came about and bet365 took the opportunity to secure this market access. We do know that bet365 is secure in methodically rolling out across the U.S., not overly concerned with what the competition is doing. As of late March 2024, bet365 is now live in ten states across the U.S.

Pennsylvania tax rates

The tax rates by the state regulators for online sports betting and online casino are often cited as perhaps one of the reasons for bet365′s delay into the market. Pennsylvania has some of the highest tax rates on betting and gaming operators.

Pennsylvania taxes online sports betting gross revenue at 36%. Moreover, online casino is taxed at high levels as well with table games taxed at a 16% rate and online slots taxed at a 54% rate. While Pennsylvania remains one of the strongest markets for regular wagering activity, the high tax rates are definitely a major factor for any operator considering entering the state.

Nearby New Jersey has much lower tax rates compared to Pennsylvania which likely explains, at least in part, why bet365 NJ is already live.

Online gaming revenue continues to soar in Pennsylvania with online slots revenue up 36% to $125.9 million in February of 2024 compared to February of 2023. Table games revenue was also up 56.7%. Yes, the taxes are high, but Pennsylvania is definitely a strong market. How long will bet365 hold off?

bet365 Pennsylvania bonus offers

When bet365 enters Pennsylvania, we anticipate a strong bet365 bonus available for new users.

While bet365 typically offers a standard Bet $5, Get $150 welcome offer or a $1,000 first bet bonus type arrangement, usually when the operator enters a new state, bet365 will sweeten the offer for a limited amount of time. In previous times of entering a state, bet365 has rolled out a Bet $1, Get $365 welcome offer that is very lucrative for new users, but there is no guarantee that this will be the case in Pennsylvania.

Either way, we do believe that bet365 will indeed enter the Pennsylvania market, and when they do, they will not only introduce an excellent sports betting and iGaming app to Pennsylvania users, but they will offer a great welcome bonus to entice users to give bet365 a shot.