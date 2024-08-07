Way too early Week 1 NFL picks: Three bets to grab early

The Summer months are flying by and the 2024/25 NFL season is coming into focus as teams around the league prepare for another Super Bowl push. With pre-season action slated to begin in just a matter of days, the long wait for football will soon be over, which is music to the ears of fans and sports bettors alike.

As the offseason rolls right along, many will be taking the opportunity to place futures bets on Super Bowl markets, conference championships, divisional winners, and much more. Of course, football fans also have the option to wager on individual games as well, so let’s take a look at some way too early Week 1 NFL picks and make three bets to start the season.

NFL Week 1 picks: Bet these teams to start the season

As the 2024/25 season inches closer to kickoff, Week 1 NFL gambling markets are now available to online sports bettors. Locking in a bet today could end up proving to be a valuable move, as betting lines will update with impactful news and developments that occur between now and the Week 1 kickoff.

Looking at the current lines, the following are three of our favorite way-too-early NFL Week 1 picks to bet on during the season’s opening weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens: Under 47 (-110)

The 2024/25 NFL season will begin on September 5, 2024, when the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Championship Game rematch at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are currently (-3) point favorites at home in this season-opener, but I’m not playing the point spread or moneylines in this one.

Instead, I’m looking at the over-under total number currently set at 47, and that feels a bit high. The past two season-openers (2023 and 2022) have totaled just 41 points each, and there is legitimate analysis to back up this trend.

A rule change in 2021 saw the NFL extend the regular season from 16 to 17 games, and reduce the pre-season from four to three games. One of the results has been a negative impact on offense around the league in the early portion of the season due to starters not playing (or playing very little) during the pre-season.

With the points total set at a fairly high 47, I’m going to play the under in this Week 1 matchup. Although it’s the first game of the season, the fact that it’s a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship will likely add pretentiousness as these offenses attempt to knock off the rust, and I think the result could be a bit of a cagey affair.

Dallas Cowboys +2 (-110) point spread

In a matchup of two classic NFL franchises, the Dallas Cowboys will travel to take on the Cleveland Browns from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. Each of these teams made the Playoffs last season and will be looking to get off to a fast start in 2024.

For the Browns, however, it will be with a different QB under center than the one who led them to the Playoffs a season ago. Deshaun Watson will return after suffering a Week 12 shoulder injury that required surgery to repair and ended his 2023/24 season. In his place, the Browns made a Playoff push under journeyman QB Joe Flacco, who has since signed as a backup for the Indianapolis Colts. Watson struggled mightily last season before injury ultimately ended his season. In six games, Watson threw for just over 1,100 yards, only seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. In just five games, Flacco threw for over 1,600 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

For the Cowboys, it’s been a long Summer after an embarrassing 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of last season’s Playoffs. Dallas fought all season long to secure a 12-5 record, clinching the NFC East and home-field advantage for their Playoff game vs. Green Bay, but were thoroughly outclassed in the Round 1 matchup. Dallas will now look to right last season’s wrongs, and will be doing it with the return of some important defensive talent. One of the biggest ball-hawks in the league will soon make his return as All-Pro cornerback Travon Diggs is back after an ACL tear last September ended his 2023/24 season.

While, on paper, these are both Playoff teams from a season ago, I beleive the Cowboys are a clear step above the Browns. Cleveland has an excellent roster, but there’s no way around the question mark that is Deshaun Watson at the quarterback (most important) position. Juxtapose that with the Dallas Cowboys whose Dak Prescott is coming off an excellent season and will be motivated to earn another payday in what is now a contract year. I’m expecting the Cowboys to get off to a fast start in 2024 and I’ll take the (+2) points in their Week 1 matchup with the Browns.

Miami Dolphins (-180) moneyline

In an inter-state matchup, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off with the Miami Dolphins from Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida as these two AFC teams begin their campaigns. The Jaguars struggled in the final stretch of last season, losing five of their last six games to miss the Playoffs. The Dolphins weren’t exactly strong through the finish line themselves, they limped into the postseason only to be thoroughly beaten 26-7 by the Kansas City Chiefs in the opening round.

During the offseason, each of these teams committed heavily to their quarterbacks, making Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence two of the highest-paid players in the NFL. However, it’s the rest of the surrounding offseason moves where I believe the Dolphins have a clear advantage.

The Jaguars lost their top wide receiver from last season (Calvin Ridley) to free agency, and replaced him with free agent Gabe Davis and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. No matter how you slice it, this is a clear downgrade at the pass-catcher position. Miami, on the other hand, improved its pass-catching corps by signing veteran Odell Beckham Jr. to compliment a wide receiver room that already includes Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins also added explosive tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency, as well as cornerback Kendall Fuller to improve their defensive secondary.

While the quarterback position is likely a toss-up in this game, the Dolphins have a superior roster elsewhere, in addition to home-field advantage. I’ll play their moneyline at (-180) in this one as I think they’ll get off to a winning start in 2024.