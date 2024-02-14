UNC’s latest upset loss opens door for Duke in ACC title race

This now appears to be a two-team race with UNC (-280) still leading the way over Duke (+240). Virginia (+1200) and Wake Forest (+7000) still maintain an outside shot.

The Blue Devils (19-5) sit just 1/2 game back of the Tar Heels, but they will be tested plenty before the highly anticipated rematch between the two teams on March 9.

Duke will next take the court against Florida State this Saturday before difficult road games at Miami and Wake Forest next week.

As for UNC, they will host Virginia Tech Saturday before a difficult game on the road at Virginia the following weekend. In other words, the next 10 days appear to favor North Carolina in terms of overall difficulty.

UNC, Duke still among top title contenders

Beyond the ACC regular season title, both UNC and Duke remain among the teams most likely to cut down the nets in early April. The Tar Heels (+1600) have the sixth-best odds to win at all this morning while Duke (+2800) comes in at 13th.

Teams like UConn (+650), Purdue (+650), Houston (+950) and Tennessee +1100 maintain the best overall odds to win it all.

NC sports betting alive in time for March Madness

Of course, the latest college basketball odds are of particular interest to North Carolina sports fans, as the state’s sports betting launch is expected March 11 -- one day before the start of the ACC Tournament.

Bettors will have plenty of immediate options when it comes to bonuses, using the likes of the DraftKings North Carolina promo code to lock in a strong pool of bonuses for March Madness.