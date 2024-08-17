UFC 305 props, odds, time: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya betting preview

The Middleweight Championship is up for grabs at UFC 305. Returning champ Dricus du Plessis looks to fend off two-time champion Israel Adesanya in a must-watch showdown at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This title fight is one of twelve bouts scheduled to take place inside the Octagon.

UFC 305 Date Sunday, August 18, 2024 (August 17 in the USA) Venue RAC Arena in Perth, Australia Time 10:00 p.m. ET (main card), 8:00 p.m. (prelims), 6:30 p.m. (early prelims) How to watch ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (early prelims only) Main event Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya for UFC Middleweight Championship

Du Plessis became the Middleweight champ after defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January. Meanwhile, Adesanya’s last appearance in the Octagon was a title loss to Strickland last September. Adesanya was the betting favorite heading into tonight’s bout, though many oddsmakers have evened the lines to -110 on both fighters.

UFC 305 card + betting odds

Dricus du Plessis (-110) vs. Israel Adesanya (-110)*

Kai Kara-France (+154) vs. Steve Erceg (-185)

Mateusz Gamrot (-360) vs. Dan Hooker (+285)

Tai Tuivasa vs. (+190) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-230)

Li Jingliang (+280) vs. Carlos Prates (-355)

Junior Tafa (-125) vs. Valter Walker (+105)

Joshua Culibao (-135) vs. Ricardo Ramos (+114)

Casey O’Neill (+120) vs. Luana Santos (-142)

Jack Jenkins (-800) vs. Herbert Burns (+550)

Tom Nolan (-1200) vs. Alex Reyes (+750)

Song Kenan (-205) vs. Ricky Glenn (+170)

Stewart Nicoll (-205) vs. Jesus Aguilar (+170)

*Odds as of Saturday on DraftKings

UFC 305 features several intriguing battles before the du Plessis-Adesanya headliner. Kai Kara-France and Steve Erceg will square off in a Flyweight bout, Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker will face off in a matchup between Lightweights and Tai Tuivasa will meet Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a Heavyweight showdown. The main card begins with a Welterweight fight between Li Jingliang and Carlos Prates.

Naturally, all eyes are on du Plessis vs. Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Adesanya (24-3) has a slight edge in striking and speed, while du Plessis (21-2) has the upper hand in grappling. If Adesanya can keep the fight upright, he stands a good chance to take back the Middleweight belt and become a three-time UFC champion.

