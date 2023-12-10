The best NFL sportsbook promos: ESPN BET app, other top Week 14 offers

Summary of best NFL sportsbook apps for Week 14

NFL sportsbook apps Week 14 betting promos Promo codes ESPN BET Bet any game, get $250 bonus AJC DraftKings Bet $5, get instant $150 bonus No code FanDuel Bet $5 on moneyline, get $150 bonus if your team wins No code Caesars $1,000 first bet on Caesars AJC1000 BetMGM $1,500 first bet offer No code Bet365 Bet $5, get $150 bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net AJCXLM

Each sportsbook has a unique offer. Apps like ESPN BET and DraftKings give players guaranteed bonuses after a small wager. Others, like Caesars and BetMGM, protect four-digit bets with bonus bet refunds.

Every site has a comprehensive NFL betting market with competitive odds. Sign up for each one to compare odds and unlock exclusive in-app profit boosts.

ESPN BET promo: Score guaranteed $250 with code AJC

Let’s begin our dive into the best NFL sportsbook apps with ESPN BET. When you register here and place any wager on the NFL, ESPN BET will issue $200 in bonus bets instantly. However, bettors will earn $250 if they input our ESPN BET promo code AJC during the sign-up process.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo: Bet $5 on NFL, get $150 instantly

While it’s not quite $250, DraftKings’ $150 no-brainer offer is worth activating. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5+ on NFL Week 14. Seconds later, you’ll score $150 in bonus bets to use on any NFL spread, point total or player prop.

FanDuel promo code: Win $150 bonus if your team wins

Want unbeatable moneyline odds on any NFL team, even a double-digit favorite? Activate FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $150″ offer here, where bettors can put $5 on any team’s moneyline and get $150 in bonus bets after a win. A victory still returns cash profit, so the overall payout exceeds 30-1.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Tackle NFL game with $1,000 first bet

The next three NFL sportsbook apps have offers centered around fully-backed first bets. Prospective Caesars Sportsbook customers can trigger the code AJC1000 here for a $1,000 first bet on the house. A loss leads to a one-time bonus bet and a second chance to win cold, hard cash.

BetMGM bonus code: Claim $1,500 first bet offer for Week 14

BetMGM has the highest possible bet protection on this list. Open an account on “the king of sportsbooks” here and place up to $1,500 on the NFL. BetMGM will split the bonus bet refund into five stakes, allowing customers to wager on multiple markets and make their money back.

Bet365 welcome promos: Choose $150 NFL bonus or $1,000 safety net

Of the six NFL sportsbook apps, bet365 is the only one offering two welcome offers. Bettors who activate the bonus code AJCXLM here must decide between a “bet $5, get $150″ that issues guaranteed 30-1 payouts, or a $1,000 first bet safety net protecting qualifying losses with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.