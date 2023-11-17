The 3 Best Promo Codes for Betting on NBA In-Season Tournament Games

Before we get jump into the spreads and latest odds, let’s first look at the best sports betting promos available for bettors to use when betting on tonight’s tournament games.

Tonight’s NBA Schedule

Here are the in-season tournament games scheduled for tonight with spreads from ESPN BET:

Game Favorite (Spread) Points Total NY Knicks vs. Washington Wizards Knicks (-7.5) O/U 227.5 Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Bucks (-7.5) O/U 238.5 Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Hawks (1.5) O/U 236.5 Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Celtics (-7.5) O/U 222.5 Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs Kings (-8.5) O/U 238.5 Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Cavs (-8.5) O/U 220.5 Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls Bulls (-1.5) O/U 215.5 Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Nuggets (-5.5) O/U 224.5 LA Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Lakers (-8.5) O/U 223.5 Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Suns (-5.5) O/U 237.5 Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers Clippers (-7.5) O/U 218.5

Interesting Prop Bets For Tonight’s Games

Prop bets are also a fun way to bet on tonight’s NBA in-season tournament games. NBA prop bets typically involve betting on whether or not an individual player hits or fails to hit a certain threshold for a statistical category. These can be points, rebounds, assists, steals, three-point shots made, and more.

What are interesting prop bets for tonight?

I’m a big fan of Houston’s Alperen Sengun who has been playing outstanding basketball. His point total is currently set at 17.5 for tonight’s game across most of the sportsbooks. Sengun has crossed this threshold in 6 of his last 10 games including his last 3.

Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis is coming off a monster game and has his point total set for tonight’s game at 18.5. Sabonis has scored at least 23 points in 3 of his last 4 games including the monster 29-point performance the other night against the Lakers.

Orlando’s Jalen Suggs is a defensive machine. His total for steals + blocks sits at 1.5 tonight, and this is a threshold that Suggs has crossed in 8 of his last 10 games.

On the downside, I’m looking at Anthony Davis who has his point total set for 24.5 points tonight. Davis has failed to score this many points in 4 of his last 5 games, with all 4 of these games less than 20 points. Portland doesn’t have a great defense, so it’s possible that Davis bucks his recent trend and goes over, but I personally like the under.

In-Season Tournament Winner Odds

One of the more interesting areas of NBA betting currently are the in-season tournament outright winner odds. Since this tournament is brand new to the league, the odds have really moved around quite a bit. Here’s a look at the top ten teams according to ESPN BET’s odds the morning of Friday, November 17, 2023. These odds will move after this evening’s games.

Teams Odds Boston Celtics +400 Denver Nuggets +500 Milwaukee Bucks +500 LA Lakers +700 Minnesota Timberwolves +1000 Indiana Pacers +1400 Miami Heat +1500 Golden State Warriors +2000 Philadelphia 76ers +2000 Phoenix Suns +2000

Boston is healthy and playing great basketball. The path is indeed there. Denver Nuggets might still be the best team in the league, but the injury of Jamal Murray could potentially get in the way. The Minnesota Timberwolves have come on in this young season as one of the best teams. The T-Wolves have a great defense, size, and a star player that can really take over games. Oh, and they’re hungry. I like the T-Wolves at the +1000.

After tonight’s 11 tournament games, we’ll likely start to see this narrow a bit as the picture gets clearer as to what teams we can reasonably expect to move beyond the Group Play stage and advance to the Knock Out round.

Enjoy the games tonight!

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.