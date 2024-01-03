The 3 best NBA player prop picks (Jan. 3, 2024)

As mentioned, Wednesday’s fixture of games sees 12 exciting matchups on the schedule, any of which can be wagered on with the best gambling apps. To help narrow down your focus, we’ve selected three prop bets to play tonight, starting with the first matchup of the evening at 7:10 pm EST when the Milwaukee Bucks go on the road to face the Indiana Pacers. The other two best NBA player prop picks for today come from the later tip-off at 10:10 pm EST when the Miami Heat square off with the Los Angeles Lakers in Southern California.

Damian Lillard to make at least 4 three-point FGs (+105)

The first pick for today’s NBA player props features recently traded superstar Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks. After a slow start to the season, Lillard has begun to shift into gear now averaging 25.5 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. While only shooting a modest 36.5% on three-point FGs this season, Lillard has shot better than 37% in three of his previous four seasons and should continue to regress positively to his averages.

The Pacers play at one of the highest speeds in the NBA, averaging a league-high 126.4 points per game as a team (right behind them are the Bucks at 124.6). However, the Pacers allow the second most points per game in the NBA (124.4 per game) and rank 27th in the league allowing their opponents to shoot an average of 38.3% on three-point FGs. This season, Lillard shoots an average of 8.7 three-point FGs per game, and with Indiana playing at a track meet tempo, it would be little surprise to see Lillard attempt north of 10 three-point FGs in this game.

It’s also worth noting Lillard is coming off a New Year’s Day matchup against the Pacers in which he shot just 3-16 from the field (1-9 three-point FGs) scoring only 13 points in 38 minutes. Lillard will be looking to have a bounce-back performance, and at +105 odds to make at least 4 three-point FGs, this one feels like an easy pick.

Tyler Herro to record at least 5 Rebounds (-190)

The second pick of the day features a player who was involved in trade talks all off-season, before ultimately staying put with his original team in the Miami Heat. Tyler Herro has been on an absolute tear to start the season, averaging a career-high 23.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game on fantastic 45.5%/42.4%/87.2% shooting splits. Herro has been asked to shoulder more of the load offensively this season, seeing his usage rate tick up to almost 30% after being just at 25.7% the previous year.

Miami enters tonight’s matchup against the Lakers without the services of superstar Jimmy Butler, meaning the ball will be in Herro’s hands even more often, though that hasn’t quite translated at the offensive end. This season, Herro averages 19.5 FG attempts in games without Jimmy Butler, almost identical to his 19.1 attempts in games when Butler is in the lineup. However, at the other end of the floor, Herro averages a full rebound more (6.5) in games when Butler is out vs. when Butler is in the lineup (5.5).

Expect to see Herro heavily involved in this matchup at both ends of the court, as the Heat will certainly need him to chip in on the glass with Jimmy Butler still tending to an injured foot. The result should see Herro cash his player prop of at least 5 Rebounds, making the (-190) odds a sharp play for tonight’s NBA picks.

LeBron James to score over 27.5 points (-115)

Rounding things out in the Heat-Lakers matchup, the final pick is as timeless as it gets, LeBron James to score over his points total. While this player prop has produced time and time again over the years, it’s particularly attractive given tonight’s matchup. James is averaging 25.4 points per game this season on better than 53% shooting from the field and enters tonight’s game on the back of consecutive performances scoring at least 26 points on nearly 50% shooting or better.

As it pertains to the Heat, Miami enters tonight’s game without the services of Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin, two of the team’s best three perimeter defenders. This season, the Heat have been lackluster defensively by their own standards, allowing opponents to shoot better than 48% from the floor, good for the 20th-best mark in the league. Matters should only be made worse by the absences of Butler and Martin, providing LeBron James with some particularly favorable personnel matchups.

Look for James to take advantage of switches and mismatches against smaller players like Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro as the Heat enter this game seriously under-manned. With LeBron’s points total set at 27.5, this feels like a smart pick given the circumstances.