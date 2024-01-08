Projecting the North Carolina sportsbook promos at launch

Before we dig into that, however, scoop up what’s being labeled as the best online sportsbook promo code in the business, a Bet Anything (minimum $1), Get $150 Instant Bonus with ESPN Bet Promo Code AJC:

Why it’s important to project the North Carolina sportsbook promos to come

The dull individual may wave away such an idea, yet that’s also exactly why that human deserves the “dull” tagline. Beyond the admitted hype train that brings an incredible level of anticipation and giddiness, projecting the NC sportsbook promo offer details is a useful exercise.

Think about it for a moment.

The NFL playoffs are here, right? Sure, it’s exciting, but pro football fandom must also endure NFL pundits making the rounds in a self-congratulatory fashion on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The pundits who correctly projected eight of the 14 playoff teams (back in August) will certainly make some noise. Those who hit on every playoff team are sure to take the unbearable route.

“Yeah, we get it; you love patting yourself on that back.”

Nonetheless, the after-effects aren’t the highlight here. It instead boils down to trust in a person or platform’s knowledge base.

Correctly projecting what’s to come sends signals to the masses that provide insight into who should and shouldn’t be trusted. Even paying close attention to the detail of how a platform projects the future---by way of integrity and careful scrutiny, making sure to never cross the important line that defines speculation---is a critical game for online sports bettors.

More knowledge equals more betting and promo code opportunities, and more opportunities result in a greater likelihood that the informed online sportsbook user can win big in today’s crowded wagering space.

With that, let’s get into the good stuff on this particular Black Monday that has us all humming a James Taylor classic, “Carolina in My Mind.”

DraftKings NC promo code projection

No sportsbook promo code discussion can be had without mentioning DraftKings Sportsbook. Period. Failing to do so is akin to listing the greatest head coaches in NFL history while excluding Paul Brown.

Always equipped with worthwhile promotions and mobile app features, DraftKings Sportsbook is arguably the best online sports betting app on the market today. That idea won’t change once it launches in North Carolina, either.

Expect the DraftKings NC promo code to be among the best in the state.

If recent history is any indicator, North Carolina online sports gamblers should anticipate DraftKings NC sportsbook to offer a rewarding bet-and-get guaranteed bonus.

For instance, the current DraftKings promo code in legal and available sports betting states is a Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus that comes with a No Sweat Same Game Parlay.

Moreover, DraftKings has an option in which users can opt for its $1,050 new-user bonus (a $1,000 deposit bonus and $50 first-bet bonus). However, the Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus is much more fruitful for the new DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app user---despite the massive monetary value difference between the two bonuses.

When Ohio sports betting launched in January 2023, DraftKings Sportsbook offered a $200 pre-launch bonus, which falls in line with the current Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus. Anticipating the same level of bet-and-get bonus offer for North Carolina is a wise move.

FanDuel NC promo code projection

DraftKings Sportsbook’s attached-at-the-hip buddy, FanDuel Sportsbook, generally follows a recognizable pattern around launch time. And yes, the FanDuel NC promo code to come should be, as the kids say, “A banger.”

Generally speaking, FanDuel Sportsbook switches up its usual promo offerings between its famed $1,000 No Sweat First Bet and a bet-and-get bonus. As briefly mentioned in the DraftKings section, the latter is much more rewarding, despite the lesser monetary value.

In most cases, the bet-and-get bonus is instant and guaranteed, meaning a new sportsbook account, a minimum $10 deposit, and a mere $5 bet is all that’s required to snag the bonus (usually falling in the $150-$200 range). Better yet, if it’s guaranteed, the bonus bets flood your account no matter how your first bet goes (win or lose).

The $1,000 No Sweat First Bet, though appealing, only hits its max if the new user makes a $1,000 deposit, makes a $1,000 first-bet wager, and that first-bet wager loses. Therefore, it’s easy to understand which new-user bonuses are much more realistic in terms of gains.

Fortunately, FanDuel goes both routes: the first-bet bonus or deposit match and the bet-and-get bonus. It’s also prioritized state launch time in this regard, as its $200 pre-launch bonus in Ohio and Kentucky made signing up with the most popular sports betting app in the business a tremendous idea.

For the sports bettors reading this in an already available FanDuel Sportsbook state, using our FanDuel promo code provides the chance to scoop up a Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus today. North Carolina bettors can think along the same lines as the current promo, yet they can even think a bit bigger (perhaps a $200 guaranteed bonus).

bet365 NC promo code projection

In many ways, bet365 Sportsbook is FanDuel and DraftKings’ worst nightmare. Here comes an internationally known sportsbook that’s rapidly making waves in the states.

Worse yet, it travels above and beyond the standard new-user promo monetary heights that legal sports gamblers are accustomed to.

Although the current bet365 promo code (in available states) is an amazing Bet $5, Get $150 Instant Bonus, think much bigger in North Carolina. For instance, bet365 rolled out an incredible Bet $1, Get $365 Instant Bonus in both Ohio and Kentucky upon launch.

Furthermore, bet365′s reach has increased so rapidly that it also offers a first-bet bonus-type promotion. bet365′s $1,000 First Bet Safety Net is similar to FanDuel’s $1,000 No Sweat First Bet, including a second option for new users to the scrappy online sportsbook operator.

Either way, expecting the bet365 NC promo code to closely mirror its previously used Bet $1, Get $365 Guaranteed Bonus is the way to roll.

ESPN Bet NC promo code projection

If DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook have a front-row seat, and bet365 Sportsbook is firmly gathered in the second row, then ESPN Bet is the new kid in class who’s forced to uncomfortably stand in front of the room while the teacher makes an unwanted introduction.

Launching in 17 states on Nov. 14, 2023, ESPN Bet brought the heat on day No. 1. Its Bet Anything (Minimum $1), Get $250 Guaranteed Bonus has been all the rage to wind down the 2023 calendar year.

These days, bettors who have yet to jump aboard the train can use ESPN Bet promo code AJC to snag a Bet Anything (Minimum $1), Get $150 Bonus (available in 17 states).

Although ESPN Bet has recently chopped $100 of its introductory promo, it’s tough to think it’ll remain $150 for North Carolina bettors at launch. Therefore, think Bet $1, Get $250 for the ESPN Bet NC promo code once the Tar Heel State finally launches online sports betting in early 2024.

BetMGM NC promo code projection

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with sitting in the back of the class. After all, somebody has to. If BetMGM Sportsbook sits in the back of the class, consider this operator as the sage veteran of the classroom.

The current BetMGM promo code is awarding new users with an excellent $1,500 First-Bet Bonus in most states. (In select states, it’s a $1,000 First-Bet Bonus.)

So, if you’re located in one of the many states where BetMGM is available (over 20 in total), join the party today. If you’re a patient (or impatient, let’s be honest) North Carolina sports gambler who’s chomping at the bit to get going, understand that the BetMGM NC promo code to come is a major wild card.

The chances are solid that BetMGM NC sportsbook will stick with its usual first-bet bonus promo type, but that’s not nearly a guarantee. At times, BetMGM has broken out fantastic bet-and-get bonuses.

Caesars NC promo code projection

Sitting right beside BetMGM in the back row is our next and last (but not least) operator in Caesars Sportsbook.

Much like BetMGM, Caesars is a company that features an embarrassing wealth of gaming and casino experience, courtesy of its resorts brand that stretches back multiple decades. And much like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook represents the company’s appropriate pivot into the legal online sports wagering market.

The standard Caesars promo code that’s available in a multitude of states is granting new users a $1,000 First-Bet Bonus.

What the Caesars NC promo code will look like brings us to yet another major wild card. This is especially the case when looking at recent state-launch history.

For example, Caesars Sportsbook rolled out an insane $5,000 First-Bet Bonus (then known as “bet insurance”) in New York when it launched online sports betting (January 2022). Other examples include a Bet $50, Get $250 Instant Bonus.

Therefore, the Caesars bonus code in North Carolina is perhaps the most unknown at this moment. Yet, at the same time, it’s safe to think that the Emperor’s Sportsbook will come to the table with a highly activated new-user bonus.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.