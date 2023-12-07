Patriots vs. Steelers betting pick: Will scoring stay under crazy TNF total?

Patriots-Steelers features incredible betting angle

While we’re probably not in store for an instant classic tonight, we are getting a game that features one heck of a unique betting angle.

As you may have heard by now, oddsmakers have set the over/under for this Steelers-Patriots matchup at 30 points. Not only is that a low total, it’s one that we have not seen in nearly 30 years.

It’s true. The last time an NFL game closed with a point total directly at 30 was Dec. 26, 1993.

Generally speaking, low totals tend to bait the betting public into taking the over. As football fans, the natural inclination is to want to see points put on the board. Often, we see low totals and talk ourselves into two teams, no matter how offensively inept, somehow piecing together enough scoring to beat the number.

Tonight, however, bettors aren’t taking the bait.

Consider the following information from DraftKings Sportsbook:

As of 3 p.m. this afternoon, 79% of all bets and 80% of the money was on UNDER 30 for this game.

Typically, priced well above +5000, the no touchdown scorer prop sits at just +1400.

First touchdown scorers, anytime touchdown scorers, and yardage totals typically generate the most action. Not tonight. The most heavily bet prop for this edition of Thursday Night Football? That would be Steelers kicker Chris Boswell going over 1.5 field goals made (-150).

Maybe bettors have seen crazy-low game totals involving the University of Iowa stay under the number recently and have learned their lesson.

It was just last month that Iowa and Nebraska faced off in a game with the lowest college football over/under ever at 25.5 points. The final score in that one? It finished up at 13-10 Iowa, cashing the under.

Heck, go back to this past weekend in the Big Ten Championship Game between Iowa and Michigan. The Hawkeyes first and second half team totals sat at 0.5 points. That means a score, any score, would have cashed the over in either half. Iowa, of course, went on to be shut out.

Anyway, back to tonight. Is there an argument that these two teams could exceed 30 points? The data sure as heck would suggest otherwise. Last week notwithstanding, Thursday Night Football games tend to play to the under, but these offenses would seem even more likely to do so:

No team has scored fewer points per game than the Patriots’ 12.3 points per contest this season.

The Steelers have scored the fifth-fewest points per game (16.0) and are without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett tonight.

Somehow, the Patriots are 0-4 over their last four games, a stretch that has seen the New England defense yield a total of just 46 points. In fact, the Patriots have allowed a total of 26 points over their last three games and won none of them. That’s because the New England offense has averaged fewer than 8 points per game since the start of November.

Patriots vs. Steelers Thursday Night Football pick

I know it’s a low total, but I just can’t take the bait. Bailey Zappe? Mitch Trubisky? Two excellent defenses? There’s just no way these two sides go off tonight. And by go off, I mean combined for at least three touchdowns and enough field goal action to hit the over.

Not only am I going UNDER 30 points scored, I’m rolling with an alternate total play and taking under 23 points at +258.