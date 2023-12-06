Patriots-Steelers Thursday Night Football odds feature incredibly low over/under

As of Wednesday morning, the over/under sits at 30 points, which not only is the lowest game total of the season but the lowest of this century -- and then some.

Patriots-Steelers over/under is lowest this century

Just how low is this point total? Well, you would have to go all the way back to Week 15 of the 1993 season to find one like it. It was on Dec. 12, 1993 that the Patriots and Bengals kicked off with the game total set at 30 points.

The final that day resulted in a 7-2 New England victory, so the under cashed and did so with plenty of room to spare. Two weeks later that same season, the Lions and Bears played a game with a total set at 28 points. The Lions won that game, 20-14, in what could be comparatively considered a shootout.

Despite the eye-popping number, it’s not that all that hard to see why oddsmakers are willing to venture into a territory not seen in roughly 30 years:

The Steelers are 28th in scoring, averaging just 16 points per game. New England ranks No. 32 at 12.3 points per game, meaning that the two teams don’t even combine to register 30 points per contest. In fact, the Cowboys, 49ers and Dolphins each average more points per game alone than the Steelers and Patriots do combined.

The Patriots’ offense in the red zone: pic.twitter.com/KQEKDjsfK6 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 12, 2023

Not that Pickett has been lighting it up this season, but he will miss this matchup, thus leaving the starting duties to Mitch Trubisky. That sentence alone should suffice in making the point.

While the Steelers just managed 10 points in a stunning loss to the Cardinals last Sunday, the Patriots failed to register a single point against a much maligned Chargers defense. What’s more, the Patriots have managed a total of 13 points over their last three games.

The under has cashed in 10 of 12 Steelers games this season. It has hit in 9 of 12 Patriots games, including four straight contests.

Current Patriots-Steelers betting splits

So, have oddsmakers set a low enough total to entice bettors on grabbing the over? Not yet. As of Wednesday morning, only 15% percent of wagers are backing the over, although this number figures to shift a bit back towards the middle as more casual bettors (who tend to gravitate to playing the over) jump in prior to kickoff.

As for the sides, 80% of moneyline bets back Pittsburgh, while 60% of spread wagers are on the home team.

This deflated Thursday Night Football over/under is not the only low total of the week. Elsewhere around the NFL, Texans-Jets comes in at 33 points while Jaguars-Browns checks in at 30.5 points. Expected high winds and a looming quarterback showdown between Joe Flacco and C.J. Beathard have oddsmakers anticipating points to be at a premium in that one.

