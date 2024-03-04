Panthers and FanDuel reach North Carolina sports betting partnership

FanDuel has gained another North Carolina sports betting partner.

The sports betting operator and the Carolina Panthers today announced a multi-year agreement for FanDuel North Carolina to become the NFL franchise’s official sports betting partner.

The new partnership comes exactly one week prior to the Tar Heel State launching online sports betting.

Second North Carolina partnership for FanDuel NC

The new partnership will allow FanDule to use team marks across its marketing channels. Digital signage and exclusive FanDuel events at Bank of America Stadium will likely be hosted in the near future, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome FanDuel as an Official Sports Betting Partner,” said Kristi Coleman, Carolina Panthers president. “As we look ahead to the 2024 season, we’re excited about the opportunities this partnership presents to deliver unique and engaging experiences to our fans while they are in North Carolina.”

As part of the deal, FanDuel will likely run the Panthers’ sportsbook at Bank of America Stadium. The North Carolina sports betting bill expands in-person sports betting to eight locations throughout the state.

The PNC Arena in Raleigh, WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, Bank of America Stadium and Spectrum Center in Charlotte, Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro and Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte will be allowed to host sportsbooks at their locations.

“Bringing FanDuel to sports fans across North Carolina is an important moment for our business, and we are thrilled to be able to work with the Carolina Panthers to introduce their fanbase to America’s #1 Sportsbook,” said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel.

“We look forward to supporting the team next season and to engaging the passionate sports fans across North Carolina with our product.”

FanDuel entered the state with a partnership through the PGA Tour as part of its application process for a sports betting license.

North Carolina pre-registration open this week

The North Carolina Lottery Commission awarded eight interactive sports betting operator licenses to eight companies last week. On Friday, March 1, operators opened their registration process for North Carolina users.

Residents can now register, fund accounts, and claim North Carolina sports betting promos with any of the state’s licensed operators.

The North Carolina Lottery Commission awarded licenses to the following operators and their partners:

bet365 NC: Charlotte Hornets

BetMGM NC: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Caesars Sportsbook NC: Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise Cherokee

DraftKings NC: NASCAR

Fanatics Sportsbook (Betting and Gaming): Carolina Hurricanes

FanDuel NC: PGA Tour

PENN Sports Interactive (ESPN BET NC): Quail Hollow Club (PGA Tour course)

Underdog Sports: McConnell Golf

