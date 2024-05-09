Pacers vs. Knicks best prop bets: Three prop picks for Game 2

The NBA Eastern Conference Semi-finals are underway as eight teams remain, battling for the title of NBA Champions. One of the most tightly-contested series of the Playoffs is set to play Game 2, so let’s check out some of the best prop bets for Pacers vs. Knicks.

Best Bets for Knicks-Pacers: Prop Bet Picks for Game 2

The Knicks and Pacers are getting ready to play Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semi-finals series after the Knicks secured a hard-fought victory in Game 1. Powered by 43 points from Jalen Brunson (his fourth 40-point game in a row), New York edged out a 121-117 win to set themselves up to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Indiana will surely feel wronged by some questionable officiating in the final moments of Game 1, as the NBA Last Two-Minutes Report highlighted a crucial missed call that went in the Knicks’ favor. All that being said, the Pacers still have a golden opportunity to steal home-court advantage and take some serious momentum back to Indiana should they secure a Game 2 win.

Before tonight’s NBA Playoffs action gets underway, let’s go over some of the best prop bets for Pacers vs. Knicks with three picks for Game 2.

Note: All odds and props on this page are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook. New users on the platform can claim the DraftKings Promo Code to get started with bonus bets.

Obi Toppin over 9.5 points (-105)

One of the more interesting players in this series, Obi Toppin is a former New York Knick who was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft (8th overall).

After an up-and-down tenure that eventually saw Toppin fall out of the starting rotation, the Knicks traded him to the Pacers ahead of the 2023-24 season, and Toppin has carved out a nice role as a rotational player off the bench. In his last five games dating back to Round 1 of the Playoffs, Toppin has scored 15, 13, 12, 21, and 12 points.

With his player prop total for Game 2 set at 9.5 points, I’m taking the over here on Obi Toppin to have another nice game off the bench in his old stomping grounds where he will surely have added motivation to stick it to the team that traded him.

Josh Hart over 29.5 points + rebounds (-125)

Simply put, Josh Hart has been a machine so far in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Averaging over 46 minutes played per game in the post-season, Hart has been everywhere on the court for the New York Knicks. Through the Knicks’ first seven Playoff games, Hart is averaging 17.9 points per game and 12.4 rebounds per game.

With the Indiana Pacers wanting to play an up-and-down style, there should be even more opportunity for Hart to score in transition where he is at his best, and of course, crash the offensive glass like he does so well. Take the over here on Josh Hart to record over 29.5 points + rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton over 9.5 assists (+100)

After earning his second consecutive All-Star selection, the Pacers’ star point guard Tyrese Haliburton endured injury struggles in the second half of the season that have rendered his play to something less than his best. While Haliburton’s points per game total has dipped from 20.1 in the regular season to 14.6 in the Playoffs, there has been much less of a drop-off in his playmaking ability (10.9 assists per game in the regular season vs. 9.1 assists per game in the Playoffs).

Even if he’s not scoring like his regular season numbers suggest, I still expect Haliburton to be the engine of the Pacers’ offense, and they will certainly need his playmaking as they attempt to steal home-court advantage. At +money odds, take the over on Haliburton to reach double-digit assists in Game 2.