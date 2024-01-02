Operators submit applications ahead of potential North Carolina sports betting launch

Seven Operators Submit Online Sports Betting Applications

The first seven initial applicants are as follows:

bet365

BetMGM

DraftKings

Fanatics Betting and Gaming

FanDuel

PENN Sports Interactive ( ESPN BET )

Underdog Sports Wagering, LLC (Underdog Fantasy)

American Wagering Inc. (Caesars) also applied for a service provider license in North Carolina. Caesars currently operates the sports betting services at two casinos in the state for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and will likely operate their online sports betting services as well. North Carolina’s sports betting bill allows for the tribes to participate in online sports betting.

Underdog Fantasy is an interesting applicant in the state. The operator specializes in daily fantasy sports contests, and is currently operational in North Carolina, but has previously mentioned it would begin expanding into sports betting services.

Jeremy Levine, co-founder and CEO of Underdog Fantasy, said on the social media site X that the company has spent the last several years developing its sports betting technology and will be offering a “new sports betting experience” for customers.

To be eligible to submit a license application, each of the operators had to reach a partnership agreement with a North Carolina sports franchise, arena, PGA Tour course, or NASCAR Track.

So far, four operators have publicly announced their partnerships in the state. FanDuel is partnered with the PGA Tour, Fanatics Betting and Gaming with the Carolina Hurricanes, ESPN BET with the Quail Hollow Club, and bet365 with the Charlotte Hornets.

The remaining three operators have yet to make their partnerships public, but a DraftKings representative said it would make the announcement “soon.”

The North Carolina Lottery Commission will continue to accept applications on a rolling basis, but any future operators will not be eligible to begin on the first day when the state launches online sports betting.

“Commission staff are now compiling and organizing the large volume of information contained in each application in order to assess the completeness of each submission and then undertake a substantive review,” the commission noted in a press release.

Gov. Cooper Wants Sports Betting by March Madness

While state officials announced sports betting would not be ready to launch by the Super Bowl, Gov. Cooper is hoping it will be ready to roll by another massive sporting event.

Gov. Cooper, recently appearing on the Ovies + Giglio Show, discussed North Carolina’s sports betting future and publicly stated that his goal is to have sports betting launched prior to the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament.

“The goal is to get it out there before March Madness. No guarantee that that’s the case, but that is the goal,” Cooper told the sports talk hosts.

The first-four round of the tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

“They’re working on it as fast as they can. I had them all in the room over there the other day pushing them saying we’ve got to get this done,” Cooper said.

Brian Murphy of WRAL was the first to report that the North Carolina Lottery Commission believes sports betting can launch prior to the June 15 deadline if it continues at its current progress.

Checked with @nclottery after Gov. Cooper's sports betting comments to @giglio_OG @joeovies: "If progress continues at the pace it is now, an earlier start date than June 15 should be achievable, as the governor indicated. North Carolinians love basketball season and are looking… — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) December 21, 2023