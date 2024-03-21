UNC Sportsbook Promos: 5 best offers for North Carolina-Wagner matchup

The opening round of the NCAA Tournament has finally arrived and Tar Heel fans can now secure UNC sportsbook Promos to wager on their favorite team. Now that North Carolina online sportsbooks are available, eligible bettors can secure various sports betting bonuses to wager on all the exciting March Madness action.

After slipping up against NC State in the ACC Championship, the UNC Tar Heels are re-calibrated and ready to go on a run to remember in the NCAA Tournament. Round 1 should serve as a tune-up game for UNC, and bettors can now secure five fantastic North Carolina sportsbook offers for North Carolina vs. Wagner.

Best UNC Sportsbook Promos: Claim these 5 offers for Round 1

Always one of the biggest sports betting events of the year, the NCAA Tournament is jam-packed with drama from Round 1 all the way through the Final Four. After a strong regular season, the North Carolina Tar Heels enter this year’s tournament as one of the favorites to win the national title.

In the opening round, the (1-seed) North Carolina will face 16-seed Wagner in what should serve as a ramp-up game for the Tar Heels. Before the action tips off, eligible bettors can use the links on this page to claim the best UNC Sportsbook Promos for North Carolina vs. Wagner.

FanDuel NC: $250 in bonus bets

Recently launched in North Carolina, the FanDuel NC promo code offers a terrific bonus for NCAA Tournament bettors looking to back UNC. Claiming the linked promo on this page will unlock an offer for new FanDuel North Carolina users to bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets (guaranteed).

This promo is exclusive to North Carolina and is an improvement from the standard FanDuel welcome offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets (if your team wins.)

DraftKings NC: $250 in bonus bets

DraftKings is another top-tier sportsbook operator that recently went live in the Tar Heel State, and now North Carolina bettors can secure an exclusive welcome offer. Click the linked UNC promo on this page to bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings NC.

Exclusive to the emerging North Carolina market, this UNC Sportsbook Promo is an upgrade from the standard DraftKings sign-up offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

ESPN BET NC: $225 in bonuses

One of the upstart new operators in the sports betting industry, ESPN BET was among the first platforms to go live in North Carolina and offers premium value on a sign-up promo. Take up the ESPN BET North Carolina links on this page to bet $10 and get $225 in bonuses using promo code AJCNC. Users must enter the promo code in order to secure the full $225 bonus.

The current national offer from ESPN BET provides $150 in bonus bets, meaning North Carolina bettors have access to an improved promo in their newly launched sportsbook market.

bet365 NC: Choice of two offers

Providing new users with a choice of two offers, bet365 is a great platform to score UNC Sportsbook Promos and bet on March Madness. With this link, first-time bet365 North Carolina users can choose between an offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets or claim a $1k first bet safety net.

The NC-exclusive offer provides an extra $50 in bonus bets when compared to the national offer from bet365, and is certainly worth scooping up for the Round 1 matchup between North Carolina and Wagner.

BetMGM NC: $150 in bonus bets

One of the most established sportsbook operators in the industry, BetMGM launched in North Carolina with an exclusive promo for first-time bettors. Click the BetMGM link on this page to claim a UNC Sportsbook Promo to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets.

This is a serious switch up from the BetMGM welcome offer in other legal states which is a $1,500 first bet bonus.

North Carolina vs. Wagner NCAA Tournament odds

As the University of North Carolina aims to capture its seventh national championship, the Tar Heels will begin their NCAA Tournament ride with an extremely favorable matchup against Wagner. Before the action tips off today at 2:46 pm ET, here are the latest odds for North Carolina vs. Wagner according to FanDuel North Carolina.

NCAA Tournament Round 1 Spread Moneyline Total Wagner +24.5 (-105) +3500 Over 132.5 (-115) North Carolina -24.5 (-115) -20000 Under 132.5 (-105)