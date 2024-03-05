North Carolina vs. Notre Dame betting odds, ATS pick

College Basketball is coming to the business end of the regular season as teams begin to gear up for Conference Tournaments and beyond. One of the premier matchups of the week features North Carolina vs. Notre Dame as the UNC Tar Heels attempt to secure yet another regular season ACC title.

North Carolina currently sits atop the ACC standings with a 15-3 conference record, just a half-game ahead of rivals Duke University. The Tar Heels currently control their own destiny, but a loss at home to Notre Dame would set up a winner-take-all season finale on March 9 when UNC travels to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

For Notre Dame, a 12-17 record has essentially ended hopes of being selected to the NCAA Tournament. However, the Fighting Irish can still play spoiler and throw a wrench into the season of a conference opponent.

Additionally, Notre Dame will have a chance to earn an automatic bid to March Madness if they win the ACC Tournament, and beating UNC on the road would help build some serious momentum going into the first round of the ACC tourney.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds

Check out the latest odds for the upcoming North Carolina vs. Notre Dame college basketball game from DraftKings North Carolina.

NCAAB odds Spread Moneyline Total Notre Dame +15.5 (-110) +980 O 138.5 (-115) North Carolina -15.5 (-110) -2000 U 138.5 (-105)

With such a massive disparity in talent between the two teams, moneyline wagers are likely off the table here. That being said, there are some interesting trends as it pertains to these two teams against the spread. Overall, both teams are 16-13 against the spread, a bit of an anomaly given the win/loss record of each.

Detailing further, Notre Dame is an impressive 3-1 against the spread vs. ranked teams, 7-3 on the road, 7-3 as a road underdog, 12-6 in ACC play, and 7-4 after a win (beat Clemson in its last game). On the flip side, North Carolina is just 10-8 against the spread in ACC games and 7-7 as a home favorite.

While it would be a bridge too far to call this a “trap” game for the Tar Heels, there is no question UNC will be looking ahead to their season finale and rivalry game matchup with Duke on Saturday. Pair that with Notre Dame’s impressive record (against the spread) against superior teams, and there are simply too many points to pass up here.

Take the Fighting Irish plus the 15.5 points in this one as any semblance of a competitive game should cash the ticket.