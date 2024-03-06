North Carolina sports betting promos: Best bonuses ahead of launch

The official launch of North Carolina sports betting is now only days away and fans in the Tar Heel State are getting set for all the exciting action. Available now leading up to the March 11 launch date, eligible users can pre-register with several NC operators to scoop up the first round of North Carolina sports betting promos.

Household names like FanDuel, DraftKings, ESPN BET, BetMGM, bet365, and Caesars are all offering early sign-up bonuses in North Carolina, and are certain to be popular choices for NC online sports betting.

North Carolina sports betting promos: Pre-register for an exclusive bonus

The pre-registration window for North Carolina online sportsbooks opened on March 1 and will run until the March 11 launch date. Eligible users can secure the following early sign-up bonuses using the NC pre-registration promos listed below:

How to get North Carolina sports betting promos

Scoring the best NC pre-registration offer is easy to do, and users can click any of the linked North Carolina sports betting promos listed on this page to select their favorite bonuses. Follow these simple steps to pre-register with various NC online sportsbooks and secure an early sign-up bonus:

Click any of the linked NC sports betting promos listed on this page. Enter the promo code AJCNC (for bet365, BetMGM, ESPN BET) or AJCDBL (for Caesars), FanDuel and DraftKings do not require a promo code. Provide the required information to register for an account (full legal name, date of birth, phone number, etc.). Agree to the North Carolina sports betting app terms and conditions and confirm your account. Receive your pre-registration bonus to be used at the launch of North Carolina online sports betting.

It should be noted that North Carolina users have the option to deposit funds into their accounts during the pre-registration window, however, they will need to wait until the March 11 launch date to begin placing bets.

North Carolina sports betting promos terms and conditions

Prospective users should be aware of the terms and conditions attached to various North Carolina sports betting promos. While each operator has unique requirements, there are some universal terms and conditions across the aforementioned impending operators.

Eligible users must be at least 21 years of age and not previously registered in another state with the sports betting operator.

Users must be physically present in North Carolina at the time of registration and at the time of placing wagers.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. They must be wagered (successfully) to transfer into account credit that can then be used for additional bets or withdrawn from the account.

North Carolina sports betting operators require bettors to create a username and provide a valid email address, phone number, physical address, and social security for identity verification purposes.