FanDuel North Carolina promo: Score the $300 signup bonus this weekend

The arrival of North Carolina online sports betting has never been closer and bettors can now pre-register with the FanDuel North Carolina promo to secure a fantastic bonus. With the pre-registration open as of Friday afternoon, new players can now get a $100 early signup bonus plus a bet $5, get $200 bonus at launch.

With the early sign-up window beginning March 1, 2024, eligible users will have 10 days to scoop up exclusive pre-registration bonuses before the state officially launches online sportsbooks on March 11, 2024. The timing couldn’t be better for online sports betting to arrive in North Carolina, as the state is a major college basketball hub that will be juiced up for March Madness action.

How to pre-register for FanDuel North Carolina promo

With an exclusive pre-registration bonus now available via the FanDuel North Carolina promo, prospective NC bettors will want to follow along closely to secure their bonus bet rewards.

There is no promo code required for users to enter on the FanDuel Sportsbook platform, rather, click the linked offers on this page to automatically apply the pre-registration bonus at sign-up.

Here are the steps to claim the FanDuel North Carolina pre-registration promo:

Click this link to pre-register with the FanDuel North Carolina promo. Enter the required information to create an account on FanDuel (full legal name, email address, date of birth, etc.). Agree to the FanDuel Sportsbook terms and conditions and confirm your account. Receive $100 in bonus bets to be used at the launch of NC online sports betting (March 11). When NC online sports betting goes live, receive an offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets.

Eligible users can now claim the FanDuel North Carolina pre-registration bonus, however, they will not be able to place bets until North Carolina online sportsbooks launch on March 11, 2024.

Terms and conditions, responsible gaming help

Here is everything you need to know about this offer from FanDuel North Carolina:

To redeem the $100 bonus, a player must simply register for a FanDuel account prior to the first moment of the launch phase.

An additional $200 may be achieved with a $10 minimum first deposit and $5 first wager. Bets may be placed on straight wagers and moneylines among other markets.

The bonus will pay independent of what happens with the qualifying wager.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and must be successfully played through in order to convey cash payouts.

This offer is available only to new users who have not previously registered for FanDuel and are at least 21 years of age.

Players must be physically present in North Carolina when completing the registration and deposit process as well as when making wagers.

Remember, users should always practice responsible gaming. FanDuel has a number of measures in place and resources to use if gambling does become a problem. Those who suspect they have entered problematic gaming can call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov for help.

FanDuel North Carolina pre-register promo: Two-part offer

Available for 10 days beginning March 1, 2024, the FanDuel North Carolina promo is a two-part offer available to users who pre-register with the links on this page. When prospective NC bettors successfully register for an account with the early sign-up offer from FanDuel, they will receive $100 in bonus bets.

Then, when North Carolina online sports betting is officially launched on March 11, 2024, those users who pre-registered will have access to an offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets on FanDuel.

Bet on March Madness with FanDuel North Carolina promo

The College Basketball season is nearing conference tournament time, and of course, March Madness. With North Carolina slated for a March 11, 2024, online sports betting launch, college hoops fans in the Tar Heel State will enjoy access to betting on the NCAA Tournament for the very first time in their home state.

The University of North Carolina is one of the favorites to win this year’s tournament, with their in-state rival Duke Blue Devils not far behind as dark horse contenders. North Carolina sports fans can be sure that this will be a March to remember as the arrival of NC online sportsbooks is now only days away.

Click here to claim the FanDuel North Carolina promo and secure $100 in pre-launch bonuses. Then, bet just $5+ on launch day to get another $200 in bonus bets.