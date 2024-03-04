Duke vs. NC State: No, you can’t bet it in NC, but you can get $1000s in bonuses

March is finally here and for College Basketball fans, that means the most exciting part of the season is about to commence. With the regular season winding down, Conference Tournaments will soon tip-off leading up to the grand finale that is March Madness, the NCAA Tournament.

The impending launch of North Carolina online sports betting makes the upcoming action even more attractive for fans in the Tar Heel State. And with just two regular season games remaining on the schedule, many are now asking a similar question...can I bet on Duke vs. NC State in North Carolina? The answer is not, but you can get a number of awesome bonuses from the top apps.

Bet on Duke vs. NC State: Men’s College Basketball

The 10th-ranked Duke Blue Devils (23-6) will travel to the PNC Arena to take on the NC State Wolf Pack (17-12) tonight at 7:00 pm EST. It’s a crucial matchup for both teams, as Duke is currently just one game behind ACC-leaders North Carolina in the standings, and could set up a winner-takes-all season finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

As for the Wolf Pack, they likely find themselves on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament field. That being said, NC State could massively improve its chances of receiving an invitation to the dance with a statement win at home against a top-10 team.

Here are the odds for tonight’s matchup of Duke vs. NC State according to FanDuel North Carolina:

NCAAB Odds Spread Moneyline Total (#10) Duke -5.5 (-118) -255 O 149.5 (-105) NC State +5.5 (-104) +205 U 149.5 (-115)

While North Carolina has legalized online sportsbooks, the state has not yet officially launched online sports betting. Online sportsbooks, and subsequent North Carolina sports betting promos are slated to launch on March 11, 2024. That means prospective users in North Carolina cannot bet on tonight’s Duke vs. NC State game.

However, eligible users in the Tar Heel State can currently score a variety of pre-registration bonuses as they now have the option to sign-up early for NC Sportsbooks. The pre-registration window opened on March 1, 2024, and will run up until the official launch of NC online sports betting on March 11, 2024.

Can I bet on the ACC Tournament in North Carolina?

While NC online sports betting will not launch in time to bet on regular season action, eligible users in the Tar Heel State will have the ability to bet on the ACC Tournament (or any other conference tournament). The ACC Tournament begins with Round 1 on March 12, 2024, just one day after the official launch of North Carolina online sportsbooks.

That means prospective bettors in North Carolina will have ample opportunity to bet on all their favorite teams throughout the ACC Tournament and the entirety of March Madness.