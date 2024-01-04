North Carolina sports betting will be online before in-person operations begin

NC online sportsbooks before brick-and-mortar

Similar to other states, North Carolina sports betting will engage in a tiered launch. North Carolina online sportsbooks will launch first, followed by brick-and-mortar sportsbooks throughout the state at a later date.

Each of the seven sports betting operator applicants will have to complete a number of activities to demonstrate compliance to the commission and reach the necessary operational requirements before they can be approved for business in the state though, said Sterl Carpenter, Deputy Executive Director Gaming Compliance and Sports Betting for the Lottery Commission.

No sports betting licenses have been issued yet, Carpenter stressed, but applicants have the choice to begin working towards their certificate of compliances right now or wait to see if they are awarded a license by the commission.

All of this will be taken into consideration when the Lottery Commission determines an online sports betting launch date, Carpenter said. The quicker the operators receive their certificates of compliance, the quicker online sports betting can begin in North Carolina.

The first seven North Carolina applicants are as follows:

bet365

BetMGM

DraftKings

Fanatics Betting and Gaming

FanDuel

PENN Sports Interactive (ESPN BET)

Underdog Sports Wagering, LLC

With approval, these operators will launch a variety of North Carolina sports betting promos, offering prospective users across the state with a variety of incentives.

Gov. Cooper wants sports betting in March

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) publicly expressed his desire for North Carolina sports betting to launch prior to March Madness. Appearing on the Ovies + Giglio Show, Cooper made his desires public, but said there would be no guarantee that it happens.

“The goal is to get it out there before March Madness. No guarantee that that’s the case, but that is the goal,” Cooper told the sports talk hosts.

All sports betting rules must first be approved, the state needs to ensure it receives the correct amount of revenue, and each operator must be licensed and comply with the law before sports betting can launch, Cooper said. The first-four round of the tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

North Carolina regulators announced earlier this month that a launch by February’s Super Bowl would not be possible.

“They’re working on it as fast as they can. I had them all in the room over there the other day pushing them saying we’ve got to get this done,” Cooper said.