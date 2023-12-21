North Carolina sports betting takes key step forward with rules established

So, what is a more reasonable expectation? Currently, there is at least reasonable hope that it will be ready to roll in time for March Madness. With both North Carolina and Duke among the teams with the best odds to cut down the nets, the Men’s NCAA Tournament figures to draw substantial wagering activity.

Sports betting operators must have partnerships

One of the biggest changes to the rules of the sports betting bill occurred during the state’s budgetary process. The bill was amended during the budget process to require all potential sports betting operators to enter into a partnership with state sports franchises, PGA Tour courses, or NASCAR tracks to be eligible to apply for a sports betting license.

In total, four sports betting operators have reached partnerships for North Carolina market access.

FanDuel agreed to a partnership with the PGA Tour, Fanatics Betting and Gaming has agreed to a partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes, bet365 agreed to a partnership with the Charlotte Hornets, and PENN Entertainment (ESPN BET) announced a partnership with Quail Hollow Club and the Wells Fargo Championship.

Sterl Carpenter, Deputy Executive Director Gaming Compliance and Sports Betting for the North Carolina Lottery Commission, reported that 14 operators have so far requested a sports betting application. Not all have officially submitted the applications to the commission.

A maximum of 12 online sports betting operators and eight retail sportsbooks are allowed to operate in North Carolina. Additional partnerships are expected to be announced as the deadline for sports betting applications is set for Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Responsible gaming guidelines, marketing restrictions set

The approved rules also set certain advertising and marketing restrictions for the state. As per the rules, no advertising, marketing, branding, or other promotional materials can be distributed in media outlets, including social media platforms, where users are primarily underage persons.

Additionally, all advertising and marketing of North Carolina sports betting promos will be prohibited at in-state college or university campuses, school papers, or official college television stations.

Like many other states, North Carolina will also disallow advertising, marketing, branding, or promotional materials at events aimed at underage persons or where 25% or more of the audience is reasonable expected to be underage.