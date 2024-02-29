North Carolina sports betting: 7 sportsbook operators awarded licenses Thursday

For perhaps the first time since North Carolina approved its sports betting bill last year has sports betting in the Tar Heel State never felt this real.

The North Carolina Lottery Commission announced Thursday that seven operators in the state reached the necessary requirements for their certificates of compliance and have been awarded sports betting operator licenses.

The operators will be eligible to begin taking bets during North Carolina’s online sports betting launch on Monday, March 11.

NC sports betting registration begins Friday

The licenses come one day prior to operators being allowed to register new users. On Friday, North Carolina sports betting apps can begin offer pre-registration incentives. Expect the likes of the DraftKings North Carolina promo code and FanDuel NC promo code to become instantly popular picks.

The Lottery Commission awarded operator licenses to the following nine companies and their partners:

bet365: Charlotte Hornets

BetMGM NC: Charlotte Motor Speedway

DraftKings NC: NASCAR

Fanatics Betting and Gaming: Carolina Hurricanes

FanDuel NC: PGA Tour

PENN Sports Interactive (ESPN BET NC): Quail Hollow Club (PGA Tour course)

Underdog Sports: McConnell Golf

As part of the requirements for a license, each operator had to partner with either a North Carolina sports franchise, arena, or PGA Tour golf course. Each of the operators will be able to pre-register users tomorrow ahead of the state’s online sports betting launch on Monday, March 11.

Customers will be able to fund their accounts immediately after registered with an operator.

Each of these licensed operators are expected to be ready to go for the state’s first day of sports betting. North Carolina will launch its online sports betting program one week before the NCAA tips off its March Madness tournament.

“Issuing the first interactive sports wagering operator licenses today represents a major milestone in establishing legal sports betting in North Carolina,” said Ripley Rand, chair of the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, in a release.

“North Carolinians can begin signing up for accounts on their mobile devices on Friday with the confidence they will soon be able to make wagers on their favorite sporting events securely and responsibly. We’re just 11 days away from the start of sports betting in North Carolina and we will be working every day between now and then to see that our launch is a successful one.”

Tribal applicants still waiting for license approval

Neither of the two tribal applicants, Catawba Two Kings or Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise Cherokee, received operator licenses in this first batch of approvals, yet it’s assumed they will receive them in the near future.

Caesars Sportsbook, the operator partner for Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise Cherokee, has been approved for a service provider license, but it’s unknown if they’ll be able to begin registering users starting Friday.

Catawba Two Kings has yet to announce an operator partnership in the state.