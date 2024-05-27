NL East odds: Braves’ playoffs odds take hit following Ronald Acuña Jr. injury

It’s more bad news for the Atlanta Braves.

As if losing staff ace Spencer Strider for the season with a right elbow injury wasn’t tough enough, the team will be without its best offense player in Ronald Acuña Jr. for the remainder of the year.

Acuña suffered a torn ACL Sunday afternoon while taking a secondary lead off the second base bag following a leadoff double against the Pirates.

The injury not only sent shockwaves throughout baseball, but it also had a significant impact on the current NL East odds.

Entering play Sunday, the Phillies became favored to win the NL East for the first time this season. While Atlanta a game off the surging Phillies’ lead, Philadelphia moved from -130 to -200 to win the division following the Braves’ latest injury blow.

NL East odds: Braves playoff odds take a hit

First, let’s take a look at how the current NL East and Braves playoff odds sit entering play on Memorial Day over at FanDuel:

Philadelphia Phillies -200

Atlanta Braves +165

New York Mets +20000

Miami Marlins +50000

Washington Nationals +50000

These current odds are noteworthy because entering play Sunday, the Phillies were -130 while the Braves were priced at +100. Despite Atlanta shaving a game off the Phillies’ division lead (which currently stands at six games), their odds took a notable hit with the Acuña injury.

Even with the shift in the NL East odds, the Braves’ postseason odds remain incredibly pricey. They stand at -10000 to qualify for the postseason. With the Phillies and Dodgers off the board entirely, Atlanta is the heaviest favorite currently available, ahead of the Brewers (-215) and Cubs (-114).

Odds shift at FanGraphs, Baseball Reference

Despite the Phillies’ substantial division lead over the Braves, popular baseball website FanGraphs still gave the nod in its postseason projections entering the weekend. At 50.6%, Atlanta just edged out Philadelphia at 49.3% to win the east. Fast-forward today, and the Phillies have jumped all the way up to 60.2%.

Baseball Reference is even more bullish on the Phillies, giving them a 68.5% chance to end the Braves’ run of division titles -- up from nearly a 60% chance entering the weekend.

Still, there’s some hope for Braves fans come this fall. All they have to do is look to the Phillies’ recent postseason runs.