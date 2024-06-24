NHL Stanley Cup betting promos: Best Oilers-Panthers sportsbook offers

It’s all on the line tonight as a new champion will be crowned in the hockey world. The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are set to play a winner-take-all Game 7 and fans throughout the country can secure the best NHL Stanley Cup betting promos to wager on all the action.

Best NHL Stanley Cup betting promos: Sportsbook bonuses for Game 7

Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals is just a few hours from puck drop as the series will be decided tonight. The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 series lead and appeared to be poised to capture the championship. But Edmonton stormed back with a three-game win streak of their own to even the series 3-3, forcing a deciding Game 7 tonight in Sunrise, Florida.

Looking to join the history books in multiple ways, the Edmonton Oilers could become just the sixth team in NHL history to come back from an 0-3 hole to win the series. The Panthers are looking to make their own history as they are a franchise seeking to win their first-ever Stanley Cup.

As the Panthers and Oilers get set for a definitive Game 7, eligible users can get in on the excitement with the best NHL Stanley Cup Finals betting promos linked on this page.

DraftKings Promo Code: Instant bonus bets

One of the most popular online betting platforms in the country, DraftKings Sportsbook serves up a fantastic welcome offer for new users. With the DraftKings promo code linked on this page, first-time bettors on the platform can sign-up and get an offer to bet $5, and get $150 in bonus bets instantly (in most states). In select states (IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT, WY) new users can get up to $300 in bonus bets depending on their qualifying wager.

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 in bonus bets

FanDuel is another ultra-popular betting destination for hockey fans throughout the country, and will certainly be seeing a lot of action for Game 7 this evening. With the FanDuel promo code linked on this page, new users can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets) if their first bet wins. With such little risk involved, users can opt for a safer qualifying wager knowing that with any winning ticket of at least $5, they will receive a $150 in bonus bets to use on the FanDuel platform.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

A household name among legal bettors, Caesars Sportsbook is a trustworthy online gambling platform for NHL fans. With the bonus code on this page, new users can claim a $1,000 on Caesars to give themselves some extra backing for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals this evening. With this promo applied, new users can bet with confidence knowing that if their first bet loses, they will be refunded the equal amount of the wager (up to $1,000) in bonus bets.

BetMGM Promo Code: $1,500 First Bet Offer

One of the longstanding operators in the legal betting space, BetMGM has a terrific offer on-tap for NHL bettors this evening. Providing very high-potential, the BetMGM promo code supplies a $1,500 First Bet Offer for new users on the platform when they register with the link on this page. That ensures the user will either win their first wager, or be refunded the risk (up to $1,500) in bonus bets.

bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or $1k First Bet Safety Net