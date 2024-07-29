NFL Win Totals Odds: Three lines that stand out for 2024-25

Training camps are officially underway as another highly anticipated NFL season is fast approaching. And while the new season offers a fresh slate for 32 teams around the league, it also presents a variety of betting markets for football fans all throughout the country.

Win totals have become one of the most popular futures bets for NFL fans, and betting win totals allows users to odds shop through various sportsbooks to find the most value for the line they are betting. So before pre-season games begin, let’s look at 2024-25 NFL win totals odds and pick three lines to bet the over using the latest news and analysis.

NFL Win Totals: Over-under totals for all 32 teams

As the 2024-25 season inches closer to Week 1 action, sports bettors around the country now have an opportunity to lock in futures bets with what could end up being value-packed odds. Over-under win totals are always one of the most popular futures betting markets as the offseason typically produces overwhelming optimism for so many fan bases.

For fans feeling bullish about their squad’s chances in the upcoming season, you can find the over-under win total for all 32 NFL teams in the table below.

Team Over Under Buffalo Bills 10.5 (+130) 10.5 (-155) New York Jets 9.5 (-150) 9.5 (+125) Baltimore Ravens 10.5 (-120) 10.5 (+100) Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 (-115) 11.5 (-105) Arizona Cardinals 6.5 (-150) 6.5 (+125) Los Angeles Chargers 8.5 (-155) 8.5 (+130) Miami Dolphins 9.5 (-135) 9.5 (+115) San Fransisco 49ers 11.5 (+105) 11.5 (-125) Houston Texans 9.5 (-140) 9.5 (+120) New England Patriots 4.5 (-150) 4.5 (+125) Cleveland Browns 8.5 (-135) 8.5 (+115) Pittsburgh Steelers 8.5 (+135) 8.5 (-160) Cincinnati Bengals 10.5 (-140) 10.5 (+120) Dallas Cowboys 10.5 (+150) 10.5 (-180) Chicago Bears 8.5 (-165) 8.5 (+140) Indianapolis Colts 8.5 (-105) 8.5 (-125) Philadelphia Eagles 10.5 (-130) 10.5 (+110) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7.5 (-150) 7.5 (+125) Green Bay Packers 9.5 (-135) 9.5 (+115) Washington Commanders 6.5 (-130) 6.5 (+110) Carolina Panthers 5.5 (-115) 5.5 (-105) Tennessee Titans 6.5 (+110) 6.5 (-135) Seattle Seahawks 7.5 (-135) 7.5 (+115) Los Angeles Rams 8.5 (-155) 8.5 (+125) Minnesota Vikings 6.5 (-160) 6.5 (+130) Las Vegas Raiders 6.5 (-130) 6.5 (+110) Denver Broncos 5.5 (+105) 5.5 (-125) Jacksonville Jaguars 8.5 (-110) 8.5 (-110) New Orleans Saints 7.5 (-120) 7.5 (+100) Atlanta Falcons 9.5 (-135) 9.5 (+115) Detroit Lions 10.5 (-135) 10.5 (+110) New York Giants 6.5 (+115) 6.5 (-135)

Best picks to go over NFL win totals

Now that you’ve had a chance to browse the field of NFL win totals for the upcoming season, let’s go ahead and make three picks for teams that will surpass their over-under number. As mentioned earlier, this is a great time to take advantage of odds shopping. After finding a team that you intend to bet on, cross-check between several sportsbook operators and see if you can get the win total at a lower or higher number.

Atlanta Falcons over 9.5 wins (-135)

One of the most intriguing teams of the offseason to this point, the Atlanta Falcons are looking to make a serious improvement on the last campaign that saw them finish with a 7-10 record, missing the Playoffs. Atlanta made a massive change at the quarterback position, bringing in veteran free agent Kirk Cousins on a four-year, $180M contract. Though he missed much of last season with an achilles injury, Cousins showcased several seasons of high-level play during his time in Minnesota and figures to be a significant improvement over the Falcons recent signal-callers.

The Falcons are hoping that a big upgrade at QB will help to unlock the rest of the offensive talent they’ve been stock-piling in recent years. Tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson were all selected by Atlanta in the top ten picks of recent NFL Drafts, but have yet to realize their full potential due in large part to the sub-par QB play the Falcons have endured in recent seasons.

Another factor working in Atlanta’s favor is the opposition they will play. As it currently stands, the Falcons enter the 2024-25 season with the easiest strength of schedule calculated by projected win totals of opponents. With what appears to be a lighter path and a seriously upgraded roster, the Falcons are a great bet to go over their 9.5 win total.

Arizona Cardinals over 6.5 wins (-150)

The Arizona Cardinals have been flying under the radar this offseason, but there is ample reason for optimism around their prospects for the upcoming campaign. For starters, the Cardinals will be getting quarterback Kyler Murray another year removed from his ACL injury in late 2022. Murray was quietly efficient last season, returning from injury in Week 10 and starting the final eight games on the schedule.

In those eight games, Murray threw for nearly 1,800 yards on 65.7% completions and 10 touchdowns. Making those numbers even more impressive is the fact that the Cardinals leading receiver was tight end Trey McBride (825 yards). Arizona certainly addressed its need for playmaking by selecting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth overall in April’s NFL Draft. The former Ohio State Buckeye is one of the most highly touted prospects to hit the NFL in quite some time, expected to make an immediate impact for Arizona, and is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. (Indianapolis Colts).

With an impressive new quarterback-wide receiver duo, the Cardinals should field a much more potent offense in the upcoming season. Their win total over-under is currently set at 6.5, and I think they present a great opportunity to buy low before Harrison Jr. makes his presence known on the NFL stage.

Tennessee Titans over 6.5 wins (+110)

Perhaps one of the biggest winners of the offseason, the Tennessee Titans are setting up to field a completely revamped franchise in 2024-25. The Titans will enter the upcoming season with a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterback when compared with Week 1 of last season. Tennessee’s offseason changes were geared toward maximizing quarterback Will Levis’ talents after the second-year player showed flashes of high potential during his limited Rookie season.

Levis will enjoy a reinforced wide receiver corps after the Titans signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency to pair with Deandre Hopkins who remains on the roster. The Titans also used the seventh overall pick of April’s Draft to select offensive tackle JC Latham from Alabama, who slots in as the day-one starter at left tackle. Tennessee also made a massive trade to acquire cornerback L’Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs, making a significant upgrade to a secondary that seriously struggled last season.

With their win total on DraftKings sitting at 6.5 -- and as low as 4.5 on other sportsbooks -- the Titans are primed to be one of the surprise teams for the upcoming season. If Will Levis is who the Titans front office thinks he is, then Tennessee should have no problem going over their projected win total for 2024-25.