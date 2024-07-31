NFL Win Totals Betting Guide: Three teams we love to go under

The NFL season is just around the corner as training camps throughout the league have officially begun. A new season brings another chase for the Lombardi trophy, as well as a variety of opportunities for sports bettors to wager on NFL action.

Among the NFL futures betting markets, over-under win totals are one of the most popular ways to wager on regular season games and present a legitimate betting interest for fans of all 32 teams, no matter their standing in the league. With the season nearly upon us, we catch you up with this NFL win totals betting guide featuring three picks for teams that will go under their total in 2024-25.

NFL win totals betting guide: Over-under totals around the league

While NFL win total betting markets remain open throughout the season, updating from game to game, the most popular time to bet on these lines is before Week 1 kickoff. With training camps now underway around the league, fans and prospective bettors can check out the win totals for all 32 teams listed below:

Team Over Under Arizona Cardinals 6.5 (-160) 6.5 (+130) Atlanta Falcons 9.5 (-150) 9.5 (+120) Baltimore Ravens 11.5 (+110) 11.5 (-140) Buffalo Bills 9.5 (-150) 9.5 (+120) Carolina Panthers 5.5 (-130) 5.5 (+100) Chicago Bears 8.5 (-160) 8.5 (+130) Cincinnati Bengals 10.5 (-135) 10.5 (+105) Cleveland Browns 8.5 (-135) 8.5 (+105) Dallas Cowboys 9.5 (-150) 9.5 (+120) Denver Broncos 5.5 (+100) 5.5 (-130) Detroit Lions 10.5 (-130) 10.5 (+100) Green Bay Packers 9.5 (-145) 9.5 (+115) Houston Texans 9.5 (-150) 9.5 (+120) Indianapolis Colts 8.5 (-105) 8.5 (-115) Jacksonville Jaguars 8.5 (-115) 8.5 (-105) Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 (-115) 11.5 (-105) Los Angeles Chargers 8.5 (-160) 8.5 (+130) Los Angeles Rams 8.5 (-150) 8.5 (+120) Las Vegas Raiders 6.5 (-130) 6.5 (+100) Miami Dolphins 9.5 (-130) 9.5 (+100) Minnesota Vikings 6.5 (-150) 6.5 (+120) New England Patriots 4.5 (-160) 4.5 (+130) New Orleans Saints 7.5 (-130) 7.5 (+100) New York Giants 6.5 (+120) 6.5 (-150) New York Jets 9.5 (-160) 9.5 (+130) Philadelphia Eagles 10.5 (-130) 10.5 (+100) Pittsburgh Steelers 8.5 (+125) 8.5 (-155) Seattle Seahawks 7.5 (-135) 7.5 (+105) San Fransisco 49ers 11.5 (+110) 11.5 (-140) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7.5 (-150) 7.5 (+120) Tennessee Titans 6.5 (+110) 6.5 (-140) Washington Commanders 6.5 (-130) 6.5 (+100)

Best picks to go under NFL win totals

After taking a look at the NFL win totals futures markets, let’s pick out three lines for teams that will go under their projected total. Before locking in any wagers, it’s certainly worth a look to compare win totals odds between sportsbook operators for a chance to score extra value on your line of choice.

Jacksonville Jaguars under 8.5 wins (-105)

The Jaguars fell apart down the final stretch of last season, losing five of their last six games including a win-and-get-in situation in Week 18 vs. the Titans. It was a crash-and-burn end to a tumultuous season for Jacksonville’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will now enter 2024 without his top pass catcher from last season.

The offseason hasn’t been kind to Jacksonville, as they watched their leading receiver from last season (Calvin Ridley), sign a free agent contract with the division-rival Titans in the eleventh hour, a player they fully intended to re-sign.

After winning what appeared to be one of the weakest divisions in the NFL in 2022, the AFC South has very quickly risen up around the Jaguars with the Texans, Colts, and Titans all making significant upgrades in recent seasons, particularly at the QB position. With their win total sitting at 8.5, I’m betting on the Jags to go under here as it appears the division is quickly surpassing them.

New York Giants under 6.5 wins (-150)

After winning a Playoff game two seasons ago, the Giants quickly fell back down the ladder in 2023 finishing with just a 6-11 record. Big Blue is currently in a state of despair after they watched their franchise player Saquon Barkley depart in free agency to sign with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, and they will now have to face him twice per season.

Of course, the Giants would’ve been able to retain Barkley if they hadn’t already handed out a four-year, $160M contract extension to quarterback Daniel Jones, a deal they are surely regretting at this point as Jones struggled massively last season before tearing his ACL. It appears New York has at least put a contingency plan in place as they traded for former Broncos and Seahawks QB Drew Lock to back up Jones in 2024. Lock has experience starting in the NFL and appears to be a ready-made replacement should the Giants pull the plug on Daniel Jones’ time under center.

With the franchise seemingly admitting through their actions that they’re ready to turn the page at the quarterback position, there is simply no reason to put faith in the Giants’ hopes for 2024-25. Their win total is set at 6.5 and I’m going to bet the under here as I think the Giants will be a team vying for the number one overall pick in next April’s NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens under 11.5 wins (-140)

After a 13-4 regular season saw them clinch the AFC’s top seed, the Ravens fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s AFC Championship Game, ending their campaign just one win short of the Super Bowl. Since then, Baltimore has lost a host of crucial pieces from last season’s team including several coaches who were hired away in promotional moves.

On the personnel side, the Ravens lost 15 players from last season’s team in the free agency period, including three of their five starting offensive linemen (both guards and right tackle). There will be no reprieve on the list of opponents for Baltimore, as winning the AFC North last season ensures they play a first-place schedule in 2024-25. In fact, the Ravens schedule ranks as the fourth-hardest throughout the league based on win total projections of their opponents.

With their win total sitting at 11.5, the highest in the division, it feels like a reach to bet on the Ravens to win 12 games this season. I’m playing the under as this team has all the markings to take a step backward in 2024-25.