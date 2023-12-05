NFL Week 13 betting recap: Favorites hold edge, but primetime underdogs thrive

Stunning blowouts (49ers over Eagles), failed comebacks (Lions over Saints), and some primetime stunners (Bengals over Jaguars) were among the highlights. Here’s what else stood out.

NFL betting favorites continue to roll

A week after a staggering 12 favorites powered the betting public to a profitable week, underdogs again struggled from an overall perspective. Favorites wrapped up Week 13 with an 8-5 ATS record, with perhaps no favorite making a more emphatic statement than the 49ers over the Eagles.

It all makes sense now

About that...

For much of the week, Philadelphia sports talk radio fixed on the point spread of the mega 49ers-Eagles showdown, perplexed at how the then 8-3 49ers could be a three-point favorite on the road against the 10-1 Eagles. I guess we know now.

Just a ridiculous play by Deebo Samuel pic.twitter.com/s4eaGC8p7u — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) December 3, 2023

Despite generating -6 yards of total offense in a first quarter that saw the Eagles close with a modest 6-0 lead, the 49ers quickly gained their footing and took a 14-6 lead into the half. The break wouldn’t slow down the San Francisco offense as the 49ers rolled to touchdowns on six straight drives and pummeled Philly into submission. Just how bad was it for the Eagles’ defense? Philly hadn’t allowed touchdowns on six straight drives to an opponent since 1968. Pretty bad.

A bold strategy

If you didn’t have a good week, I’m sorry to hear that, but let’s keep things positive and put it all into perspective. At least you’re not this person:

One @CaesarsSports bettor in New Jersey wagered $113,200 on the Jacksonville Jaguars ML at -480 odds on #MNF.



Potential win was $23,583.33



Final score: Bengals 34, Jaguars 31 ❌ — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) December 5, 2023

Lost in the lights

Despite the stellar overall performance for favorites ATS, it was a rough go for those laying the points in primetime this week:

On Thursday night, Seattle finally put an end to a string of three Dallas blowouts. Coming in as a 9.5-point underdog, the Seahawks spent much of the night threatening to win outright, at one point even building a 28-20 second half lead. That lead, however, would evaporate late thanks to a slew of self-inflicted errors and some clutch play by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Chiefs were coming off an impressive bounce back effort against the Raiders and entered Lambeau Field as a 5.5-point favorite over the Packers ahead of Sunday Night Football. Jordan Love and the Packers scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game and never looked back in a 27-19 win -- one that was marred by a series of awful calls (both ways) with under two minutes to go. Green Bay has been better since its 2-5 start, but it was still a stunning result for a Chiefs team that continues to sputter in primetime this season (three of their four losses, including three straight failed covers have come under the lights).

"Late hit" vs "not a late hit" NFL refs are a joke and do not protect QBs equally. Can't lay a finger on Mahomes, but can smack Herbert. #KCvsGB #SNF pic.twitter.com/RFx2Ie1i6j — Kevin (@MisterBamboozle) December 4, 2023

The biggest upset of all came last night when the Bengals, a 10-point underdog by kickoff, stunned the Jaguars with a walk-off field goal in overtime. Sure, Trevor Lawrence exited the game in the fourth quarter with a high ankle sprain, but the undermanned Bengals punched with the Jags all night. The loss was a huge blow to the Jaguars’ chase for the AFC No. 1 seed, and it was a killer for bettors who stuffed parlays, same-game parlays and teasers with Jacksonville alt-lines and moneyline plays.

Other Week 13 NFL betting thoughts and takeaways

Did the Cardinals’ stunning 24-10 victory on the road against the Steelers trip you up? Over 80 percent of bettors backed the Steelers on the moneyline, and Pittsburgh’s inclusion in multi-leg bets blew up plenty of tickets. The Steelers were, rather predictably, a big part of several moneyline parlays and six-point teaser pairings -- including a certain someone who shall go unnamed.

Lions backers were feeling pretty good just about 10 minutes into their matchup with the Saints. They weren’t feeling quite as good when Taysom Hill plunged into the end zone late in the third quarter to make it 24-21. But Jared Goff and the Lions would regain their footing, doing enough to gain enough margin over the Saints to cover as a 4.5-point favorite.

LIONS UP 21-0 ON THE SAINTSpic.twitter.com/GkYZ5X43fj — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 3, 2023

The Chargers managed all of two field goals and nothing more on the road against the Patriots as a 4.5-point favorite -- and covered. Los Angeles entered just 4-7 ATS this season, but their own infuriating futility was no match for a Patriots team that has now covered just twice in 12 games this season.

Primetime under plays have been incredibly effective this season (last Thursday night and Monday night notwithstanding), but oddsmakers will be challenging trend-riders Thursday night when the Patriots and Steelers go head-to-head. The current total is set at 30 points, an appropriate number given it’s the lowest NFL over/under in nearly 30 years, dating all the way back to Dec. 12, 1993. That day, the Bengals and Patriots played with the game total set at 31 points -- a total that the teams never even came close to approaching in a 7-2 New England victory.