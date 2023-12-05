NFL MVP odds undergo another big shakeup after a wild Week 13

Here’s how things stand this morning following the completion of Week 13 play:

Brock Purdy +300

Dak Prescott +325

Jalen Hurts +400

Lamar Jackson +600

Patrick Mahomes +750

Tua Tagovailoa +10000

Brock Purdy? Brock Purdy! The 49ers quarterback vaulted to the top of the leaderboard after he tossed four touchdowns in his team’s 42-19 route of the Eagles.

How’s that for a game manager?

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts fell to third, behind Purdy and Dak Prescott -- who wasn’t even among the five players with the best odds entering last weekend.

And if that’s not crazy enough, consider this: Tua Tagovailoa completed 75 percent of his passes for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Dolphins’ 45-15 win over the Commanders, and he dropped from fourth to sixth.

So, now what? Is there a chance there’s finally some stability to this ever-evolving picture as the stretch drive comes into focus? Maybe.

Let’s look at the path ahead of the top candidates.

Purdy surges to the top

WIthout question, there are some knocks against Purdy. You probably know the major talking points. He has supremely talented playmakers all around him and plays within the advantageous framework of Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback-friendly system. There are not many contested throws, and many of them are tight to the line of scrimmage.

Every time Purdy puts up big numbers, just like he did against the Eagles this past weekend, there’s always a NextGen stat or two that discredits his effectiveness.

For instance:

116 of Purdy’s 314 passing yards went to Deebo Samuel. Of those 116 yards, 115 were gained once Samuel had the ball in his hands.

The 49ers defensed 11 of Jalen Hurts’ pass attempts. The Eagles defensed just one Purdy pass the entire day. In other words, just exactly how hard is this for Purdy?

What a great touchdown pass by Brock Purdy



pic.twitter.com/kSG8HutK7d — ʟᴇᴇᴍ 🦇 (@RunHurts) December 4, 2023

Whether or not you buy into the criticisms or deeper numbers that suggest perhaps the brakes should be pumped on his campaign a bit, the reality is that gaudy numbers and his team’s success will have Purdy in the mix until the very end.

Given the 49ers’ recent dominance, there’s a very real possibility they finish 14-3. It’s probably unwise to get too far ahead of ourselves, but here’s what San Francisco has left: Seahawks (home), Cardinals (away), Ravens (home), Commanders (away), Rams (home).

Doesn’t seem impossible, does it?

Sure, Seattle showed some life in it a close loss at Dallas last week, but San Francisco has gotten the best of recent the teams’ recent matchups. Since the start of the last season, the 49ers are 4-0 head-to-head (including playoffs) with a 16-point average margin of victory. Meanwhile, Arizona and Washington are total non-factors and will be double-digit underdogs barring an unforeseen injury, while it’s hard to imagine a Week 17 slip up against an improving Rams team.

That leaves the 49ers’ Christmas Day showdown with the Ravens. If Purdy gets the better of Lamar Jackson in that matchup -- and the 49ers run the table -- Purdy might find himself holding the hardware.

Prescott enters the mix

The Cowboys enter their crucial Week 14 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Eagles with plenty at stake. With a win, Dallas will pull even at 10-3 for first-place in the NFC East (although Philadelphia would still maintain the head-to-head tiebreaker). Also at stake might be the MVP award.

If the 49ers stumble or Purdy’s perception problem ultimately leave him short of winning the award, this game figures to go a long way in deciding who wins.

Speaking of perception problems, if you forget all of the Cowboys’ recent postseason futility and look at what has happened through the first 13 weeks this season, Prescott has a compelling MVP case. He leads all NFL quarterbacks with 26 passing touchdowns and his 108.3 passer rating is second, behind only Purdy’s 116.1.

Prescott also sits in the top five among quarterbacks in completion percentage, yards per attempt and yards per game.

Dak Prescott is on an absolute heater over the last couple months 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HiakVq3Uv8 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 1, 2023

Of course, Prescott has been the beneficiary of a soft schedule and he’s built the bulk of his resume against a string of mediocre to dismal teams. There’s also the reality the Cowboys do not possess a win this season against a team that currently holds a winning record. He’ll get a chance to change that against the Eagles, and the Cowboys still must also deal with the Bills, Lions, and Dolphins down the stretch.

If Prescott continues his stellar play against that run of teams, then the narrative changes. And yet, it’s hard to imagine Prescott topping Hurts if the Eagles win both head-to-head meetings or the Eagles finish the regular season without another blemish.

Don’t count out Jalen Hurts

Hurts, last season’s MVP runner-up to Patrick Mahomes, got off to a slow start this season, but his play heated up during a stretch that saw the Eagles gain wins over the Cowboys, Chiefs and Bills. His surge up the leaderboard came to an abrupt halt last Sunday, however, in a blowout loss to the 49ers.

The case for Hurts is pretty simple -- he’s a dynamic player who is currently on pace to eclipse 4,200 passing yards and throw for 27 touchdowns while completing 66.5% of his passes. Hurts also has 12 touchdowns on the ground this season, trailing only Raheem Mostert and Christian McCaffrey, each of whom have 14 scores. He needs just two more rushing touchdowns to tie Cam Newton’s single-season record for quarterbacks.

TOUCHDOWN EAGLES!!!



Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith!



Eagles going for two. pic.twitter.com/0tGbDrx84f — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) December 4, 2023

Unlike some of other top competitors, he has performed against elite competition in leading the Eagles to the NFL’s best record despite a hellacious stretch of games. If the Eagles tighten their grip on the NFC East and conference’s overall top seed against Dallas and Seattle the next two weeks, he could hold the inside track.

The Eagles will be heavily favored over the Giants (twice) and Cardinals, and all three games should provide Hurts with the ability to pad his stats.

In other words, if the Eagles win out or secure the NFC’s top seed, it’s going to be hard to pass up Hurts.

Other NFL MVP thoughts

Some other quick thoughts on where the race currently stands:

It was just three weeks ago that Patrick Mahomes held the best odds. Things have changed in a hurry. The Chiefs first blew a late lead while failing to score in the second half against the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Both Mahomes and his team recovered against the Raiders in Week 12 but again sputtered in primetime this past weekend in a 27-19 loss to the Packers. It’s just not his year.

Lamar Jackson could power the Ravens to the AFC’s top overall seed. Keep the aforementioned Christmas game against the 49ers circled. If he shows out and the Ravens win in San Francisco, that could change the entire picture.

Tua Tagovailoa could quarterback the Dolphins to the AFC’s No. 1 seed. He’s on pace to throw for nearly 4,900 yards and 34 touchdowns. And yet, he feels like a total long shot. There’s two reasons for this: Miami lacks signature wins against elite competition.

Perhaps more pertinent, however, is that presence of Tyreek Hill who is in the midst of challenging the single-season record for receiving yards. Hill is on pace for 2,098 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has recorded at least 100 yards receiving in 8 of 12 games this season. Despite a terrific season, Tagovailoa may not be the most valuable player on his team, let alone the NFL’s most valuable player.