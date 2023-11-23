NFL betting promos for Thanksgiving Day score $3,900 in bonuses

Bet $5, get instant $150 with DraftKings Sportsbook

Thanksgiving NFL betting picks

After securing some or all of the NFL betting promos, it’s time to get serious. Here are a few ways I’m spending my dough on Turkey Day:

For Lions-Packers, I’m going Detroit -7.5. The Lions are 8-2, and a big reason why is its dominant 7-0 record against sub-.500 teams. One of those wins was a Week 4 Thursday night game in Green Bay, where the Lions stomped the Packers 34-20. Detroit is better than the 4-6 Packers in every regard, and playing at home is icing on the cake to what should be an easy victory for the NFC North frontrunners.

Commanders-Cowboys are next, with Dallas (7-3) favored by as many as 11 points on some books. Although I could see Washington (4-7) keeping it close, I don’t have enough confidence to make that bet. So, I’m rolling with over 48.5 points. The over has hit in 57.1% of Washington’s and Dallas’ games this year (12-for-21), and a big lead for the Cowboys should lead to garbage time points for the Commanders.

The Seahawks-49ers showdown is my favorite game on the slate. That said, I like San Francisco -7. Seattle (6-4) can tie the 7-3 Niners for first place in the NFC West with a win. But the 49ers have an overwhelming offense and a defense that’s starting to peak. I don’t think the Hawks can hang, especially if QB Geno Smith has to miss the game due to his recent tricep injury.