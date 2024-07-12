NBA Rookie of the Year odds: Edey, Sarr lead the way early

The latest draft class has officially arrived and the start of another exciting NBA season is now coming into focus. It’s been an action-packed offseason so far with several major trades and free agent signings shaking up the power balance throughout the league.

With the new class of Rookies hitting the hardwood for Summer League action, it’s the first chance for fans to get a look at the talented young prospects in an NBA setting. So before the offseason progresses any further, let’s take a moment to review the latest 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year odds.

Latest NBA Rookie of the Year odds: Zach Edey climbs to the top spot

As the new class of Rookies officially debuts in Summer League showcases, now is an ideal time to take a look at the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year odds on some of the top gambling apps. The offseason has already produced a number of intriguing storylines as several star players will be suiting up for new franchises come the Fall. Of course, June’s NBA Draft introduced a new batch of Rookies with several highly touted prospects expected to make an immediate impact for their new teams.

Rookie of the Year is always a fan-favorite award as the NBA’s stars of tomorrow begin their careers in the professional ranks. It’s certainly a popular category to bet on amongst hoops fans, and locking in a wager in the offseason could prove extremely profitable as the odds will move throughout the season to reflect on-court performance.

Here are the latest odds to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award as of July 11, 2024:

Zach Edey (+600)

Alexandre Sarr (+650)

Zaccharie Risacher (+700)

Dalton Knecht (+850)

Stephon Castle (+900)

Reed Sheppard (+1000)

Matas Buzelis (+1100)

Ron Holland (+1400)

Rob Dillingham (+1600)

Cody Williams (+1800)

Donovan Clingan (+1800)

Tidjane Salaun (+1800)

Carlton Carrington (+2500)

Jared McCain (+3300)

Devin Carter (+4000)

Dillon Jones (+4000)

Kel’el Ware (+4000)

Ja’Kobe Walker (+7500)

Note: The NBA Rookie of the Year odds listed on this page are provided courtesy of bet365. First-time users can take up the bet365 bonus code AJCXLM to secure their choice of two welcome offers when they register using the links on this page.

The biggest winner of the early Summer League action has to be Zach Edey of the Memphis Grizzlies. Edey was selected 9th overall by Memphis in the 2024 Draft, and pencils in as a day-one starter for a Grizzlies team that’s expected to contend in the Western Conference. Edey was the back-to-back National Player of the Year in College Basketball the past two seasons, and if his Summer League debut was anything to go by, he should have no problem translating his skill to the NBA.

Shortly after the Draft in late June, Edey was being listed anywhere between (+1000) to (+2000) odds to win Rookie of the Year, typically around the sixth or seventh best number depending on the sportsbook. After a strong start to the Summer League action that saw him put up a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds to go along with four blocks, Edey jumped up to (+600) odds to win ROY and is now listed as the current favorite on several sportsbooks including bet365.

Recent NBA Rookie of the Year winners

Here’s a list of the recent winners of the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award:

Year Player Team 2023-24 Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic 2021-22 Scottie Barnes Toronto Raptors 2020-21 LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets 2019-20 Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies 2018-19 Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks 2017-18 Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers 2016-17 Malcolm Brogdon Milwaukee Bucks 2015-16 Karl-Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves 2014-15 Andrew Wiggins Minnesota Timberwolves