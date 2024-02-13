NBA odds: When will LeBron James hit 40,000-point mark?

At +250 odds, oddsmakers over at BetMGM have the Lakers’ Mar. 2 matchup as the most likely date.

Here’s a look at the current odds:

Matchup Odds Phoenix Suns (2/25) +3000 LA Clippers (2/28) +650 Washington Wizards (2/29) +320 Denver Nuggets (3/2) +250 Oklahoma City Thunder (3/4) +400 Sacramento Kings (3/6) +800 Milwaukee Bucks (3/8) +1600 Minnesota Timberwolves (3/10) +3500 Sacramento Kings (3/13) +10000 Golden State Warriors (3/16) +20000

James sits 157 points shy of the mark with two games left to play before the focus shifts to Indianapolis for the NBA All-Star Game. Averaging, 24.7 points per game, James is pacing to hit the mark at his current scoring mark when the Lakers play the Wizards on Feb. 29.

Of course, that’s under the assumption he plays in each contest between now and then.

As for how James will accomplish the feat, BetMGM has also put the scoring method in its NBA futures markets.

At +200, a layup is the most likely method followed by a three-point field goal (+300) and other (+325). Free throw checks in at +500 and dunk sits at +600.

Other NBA futures at BetMGM Sportsbook

Here are some of the other top NBA betting markets currently available:

Giannis Antentokounmpo (+600) leads the way for NBA All-Star Game MVP odds. He’s followed by James (+700), Jayson Tatum (+900) and Steph Curry (+900).

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror and the stretch drive taking shape, the Celtics (+260) hold the best odds to win the NBA Finals. They are followed by the Nuggets (+450), Clippers (+525) and Bucks (+600).

Player awards continue to draw significant action. Mark Daigneault (+185) is the frontrunner to take home NBA Coach of the Year. Chris Finch (+275), JB Bickerstaff (+400) and Tyronn Lue (+500) also sit near the top of the board.

As for NBA regular season MVP, it’s Nikola Jokic’s award to lose. At -155, the Denver star leads the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+260), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+650), and Luka Doncic (+1200).