NBA Finals odds: Celtics the early favorites

The 2024 NBA Finals matchup is now set as the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are set to square off in a best-of-seven series for the title of NBA Champions. With the series officially getting underway on Thursday, June 6, at 8:30 pm ET, fans now have time to preview the matchup and break it down from a variety of angles.

Of course, the betting aspect will be a major point of interest for this series with so many different ways to wager on the action. So, as we await Game 1 in Boston, let’s check out the NBA Finals odds and preview this series from a betting perspective.

2024 NBA Finals odds: Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

In what is shaping up to be a fascinating matchup, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are now slated to do battle in the NBA Finals. The Celtics dominated the Eastern Conference all season long earning the top seed for the post-season, and cruised through their first three Playoff series beating the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Indiana Pacers.

For the Mavericks, it was a bit of a tougher road to get to this point, but Dallas has risen to the challenge at every turn. Coming into the Playoffs as the fifth-seed in the West, the Mavericks turned back the Los Angeles Clippers in Round 1, then followed it up by beating the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in Round 2. In the Western Conference Finals, the Mavericks dismantled the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games to reach the franchise’s first NBA Finals since 2011.

Hoops fans have several options with which to bet on these NBA Finals. There is the option to bet from game to game, and additionally, fans can bet on the series as a whole. The Celtics will enter this championship series with home-court advantage, hosting Games 1 and 2 to get the matchup underway. Boston also sits as the current betting favorite to win the series at (-210) odds. For the Mavericks, their series price betting line can be taken at (+175) odds.

NBA Finals Game 1 odds: Celtics favored at home

For those making a move to lock in early bets on Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the odds are now available and the Celtics are sizeable favorites at home. Sitting at (-6.5) on the point spread, the Celtics moneyline sits at (-230) odds. The underdog Mavericks come in at (+6.5) on the point spread and their moneyline can be bet at (+190) odds.

So far in these Playoffs, the Celtics are 3-0 in Game 1 of their three series. For the Mavericks, they’re just 1-2 in the opening game of their three Playoff series. On another interesting note, all three of the Celtics Game 1 matchups have been at home, while the Mavericks have been on the road for their three.

NBA Finals Game 1 Spread Total Moneyline Dallas Mavericks +6.5 (-110) Over 214.5 (-110) +190 Boston Celtics -6.5 (-110) Under 214.5 (-110) -230