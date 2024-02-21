NBA Finals odds, best bets as league gets set for second half

Here are the NBA Finals odds as listed on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Boston Celtics (+260)

Denver Nuggets (+475)

Los Angeles Clippers (+500)

Milwaukee Bucks (+700)

Phoenix Suns (+1300)

New York Knicks (+2200)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+2200)

Philadelphia 76ers (+2500)

Oklahoma City Thunder (+2500)

Los Angeles Lakers (+3000)

Best bet for 2024 NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets

At a juicy +475, the defending champion Denver Nuggets are simply too much for bettors to pass up. While Denver has not quite been the same dominant regular season team as last year, the Nuggets’ 2023 championship core remains intact.

The duo of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray is one of the premier pairings in the NBA with the ability to run pick-and-roll after pick-and-roll, putting defenses in a constant bind throughout a seven-game series. A lineup that is well-equipped with defensive size and length as well as three-point shooting, role players like Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope round out one of the best five-man units in the NBA.

Even having dealt with Jamal Murray missing 15 games this season due to injury, Denver remains within reach for the top seed in the West, currently just three games back. Should the Nuggets make a strong push down the stretch and secure home court throughout the Playoffs, it would be only another thorn in the side of Western Conference contenders having to play additional games in the Denver elevation.

NBA Finals best bet: Denver Nuggets (+475)

Best longshot bet for 2024 NBA Finals: Philadelphia 76ers

While not yet a championship-proven squad, the Philadelphia 76ers are an ultra-enticing bet at +2500 odds on DraftKings. After initially fearing that 2023 MVP Joel Embiid would be lost for the remainder of the 2024 season due to a knee injury, test results suggest the superstar center has a chance to return to the court in time for the Playoffs, keeping hope alive in Philadelphia.

While Embiid’s injury dampened the mood, it hasn’t all been bad for the 5th-place 76ers who currently sit just a half-game back from home-court advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Rising star Tyrese Maxey has taken a major leap this season averaging a career-best 25.7 points per game and being selected as an NBA All-Star for the first time.

They will certainly need things to break their way, but if the 76ers can get healthy for a Playoff run, they should be a force to be reckoned with in the East. Before he was sidelined with a meniscus injury, Joel Embiid was averaging a league-leading 35.3 points per game, converting at a ridiculous 53.3% rate. If Philadephia can get back even 80% of that player in post-season play, they simply can’t be counted out of championship contention.

NBA Finals best longshot bet: Philadelphia 76ers (+2500)

