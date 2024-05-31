NBA Finals MVP odds: Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic lead the way

The stage has been officially set for the 2024 NBA Finals as the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks prepare for the championship series. Intense NBA Playoffs action has been building to this point as the remaining two teams attempt to write their names in the history books.

Always a major part of the storyline, the most valuable player of The Finals will be crowned at the conclusion of the series, and always represents one of the most popular betting markets. Before Game 1 of this series gets underway, let’s go over the NBA Finals MVP odds to preview who might lift the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award.

2024 NBA Finals MVP odds: Jayson Tatum the early favorite

There are many different ways for hoops fans to bet on the NBA Playoffs, including the series lines, game-to-game betting on moneylines, spreads, and totals, as well as player props. For the NBA Finals, another exciting betting market is available as eligible bettors have the option to wager on the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

Labeled as the “Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award” after the 11-time champion, this trophy is one of the most prestigious in pro basketball’s storied history. Coming into the 2024 NBA Finals, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum leads the way as the early favorite to take home the MVP honors with (-115) odds. Next up on the list is the Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic at (+205) odds as he looks to continue his terrific Playoff performances.

Some serious value can be had betting on the co-stars of either team, as the Celtics Jaylen Brown (who just won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP) can be bet at (+650) odds, with the Mavericks Kyrie Irving coming in at (+2200). Irving is no stranger to the NBA Finals as he’s already played on this stage three times, winning the championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Game 1 of this series will tip off on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 pm ET from the TD Garden in Boston, and before the action gets underway we check out the full list of NBA Finals MVP odds.

Note: All NBA Finals MVP odds on this page are courtesy of DraftKings. New users on the platform can claim the DraftKings Promo Code to claim a generous sportsbook bonus when they sign-up.

NBA Finals MVP odds: Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

Jayson Tatum (-115)

Luka Doncic (+205)

Jaylen Brown (+650)

Kyrie Irving (+2200)

Kristaps Porzingis (+3500)

Derrick White (+3500)

Jrue Holiday (+5000)

P.J. Washington (+30000)

Al Horford (+40000)

Derrick Jones Jr. (+50000)