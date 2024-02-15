NBA Dunk Contest odds and best bets 2024

The most noteworthy player in this year’s contest, Jaylen Brown is a three-time all-star and one of the biggest names to compete in the dunk contest in years.

A lesser-known player, Jacob Toppin is in his first season with the Knicks, but the 23-year-old is a high-flyer just like his brother, Obi Toppin (Indiana Pacers). Lastly, one of the best rookies in the NBA this season, Jaime Jaquez Jr. rounds out the contestants for the 2024 NBA Dunk Contest, as the former UCLA Bruin has fit like a glove in the Miami Heat culture.

Here are the odds for the 2024 NBA Dunk Contest as per FanDuel Sportsbook:

Mac McClung (-190)

Jaylen Brown (+420)

Jacob Toppin (+600)

Jamie Jaquez Jr. (+650)

Best bet for 2024 NBA Dunk Contest

McClung is an obvious favorite after his impressive victory in last year’s contest that earned a $100,000 payday. Being that he is the shortest contestant in the field at 6′2′' there is certainly an aesthetic factor that works massively in his favor. But there’s no fun in betting an almost -200 favorite, right? Let’s table McClung and look through the other three contestants.

Coming in at +650, the Miami Heat’s Jamie Jaquez Jr. presents major value for bettors, and the rookie has been ultra-impressive thus far. A four-year player at UCLA (a rarity in today’s NBA landscape) Jaquez entered the league at 22 years old with a refined skillset that has led him to win the NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award for October, November, and December.

Athleticism isn’t an issue for Jaime Jaquez, who tested very well at the 2023 NBA Draft Combine recording a 34.5-inch standing vertical leap (3rd best in the class) and a 39-inch max vertical leap (5th best in the class).

Standing 6′7′' with a 6′9.5′' wingspan, Jaquez should have a deep bag of dunks to reach into for Saturday night’s contest, and the bright lights could prove to be a major coming-out party for the Miami rookie.

The pick: Jaime Jaquez Jr. (+650)

Lock in your bets and tune in Saturday night at 8:00 pm ET on TNT for all the exciting action including the 2024 NBA Dunk Contest.