NBA Championship odds: Tracking movement following start of free agency

Offseason NBA storylines are taking shape with the Draft now in the rear-view mirror and free agency officially open. A flurry of impactful moves has already been made around the association as several contenders aggressively try to improve their rosters.

With the smoke now clearing after the opening days of free agency, there has been a noticeable shift in the power dynamic of the league. Before this intriguing offseason unfolds any further, let’s look at the latest NBA Championship odds with several key trades and free agent signings now official.

2025 NBA Championship Odds: Changes after free agency opens

Now that some of the major dominoes have fallen in the opening days of NBA free agency, there has been a sizeable impact on the championship prospects. The Boston Celtics remain the favorite at (+295), but their Eastern Conference rival Philadelphia 76ers have vaulted to the second-best odds to win the title (+800) after landing superstar free agent Paul George.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their strong offseason and find themselves tied with the Denver Nuggets for the third-best odds (+850) to win the 2025 NBA Finals as the Summer months roll along. With a host of major moves now official, let’s take a look at the updated 2025 NBA Championship odds:

BOS Celtics (+295)

PHI 76ers (+800)

OKC Thunder (+850)

DEN Nuggets (+850)

NY Knicks (+950)

MIN Timberwolves (+1000)

DAL Mavericks (+1000)

MIL Bucks (+1100)

LA Lakers (+3000)

PHO Suns (+3500)

CLE Cavaliers (+4000)

MIA Heat (+4000)

MEM Grizzlies (+4000)

GS Warriors (+4000)

NO Pelicans (+5000)

LA Clippers (+5000)

IND Pacers (+6000)

SAC Kings (+7500)

ORL Magic (+7500)

HOU Rockets (+13000)

SA Spurs (+15000)

ATL Hawks (+40000)

CHI Bulls (+80000)

WAS Wizards (+100000)

UTA Jazz (+100000)

TOR Raptors (+100000)

POR Trail Blazers (+100000)

DET Pistons (+100000)

CHA Hornets (+100000)

BKN Nets (+100000)

Note: All NBA Finals odds on this page are provided courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. First-time users can claim the DraftKings promo code to get started with bonus bets when they sign-up. Other popular welcome offers include the bet365 bonus code in addition to the FanDuel promo code.

76ers, Thunder rise after strong offseason start

Philadelphia 76ers: The Philadelphia 76ers are without a doubt, the biggest winner after the opening of NBA free agency. Philly entered the offseason with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey under contract, as well as ample salary cap space to sign another star player. As the free agent window officially opened, the 76ers moved quickly to bring in superstar Paul George who inked a 4-year, $112M deal to bring his talents to the City of Brotherly Love.

In what has certainly been the most impactful move of the offseason to this point, the Paul George signing increased the 76ers NBA Championship odds from (+1300) to (+800). The 76ers odds have seen the biggest movement since the start of the offseason, and the Eastern Conference contender now has the second-best odds to win the title next season.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Another major winner of the offseason thus far, the Oklahoma City Thunder have continued to improve their talented young roster. The Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Alex Caruso, adding a stellar veteran defender and do-it-all utility player to a roster that just had the top seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

OKC also made a splash by signing free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein to a 3-year, $87M contract, bringing more size and rebounding to the starting lineup. The Thunder currently have the third-best odds to win the 2025 NBA Finals at (+850) after their first wave of moves.

Dallas Mavericks: After making a run to the 2024 NBA Finals as the fifth-seed, the Dallas Mavericks are not sitting back to watch the rest of the Western Conference surpass them. Dallas made a key signing in the opening days of free agency bringing in veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson on a 3-year, $50M contract. Thompson -- formerly one-half of the Splash Brothers in Golden State -- brings elite shooting to a Dallas Mavericks lineup that ran out of scoring in the NBA Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics.

While the Thompson signing only moved the Mavericks championship odds from (+1100) to (+1000), the reigning champions of the West now have the second-best title odds of any team in the Conference. Thompson brings much-needed shooting to Dallas, as well as championship pedigree having won four NBA titles with the Warriors.