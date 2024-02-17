NBA 3-Point Contest odds and best bets 2024

Here are the odds for the 2024 NBA Three-Point Contest at bet365 Sportsbook:

Damian Lillard (+475)

Tyrese Haliburton (+500)

Trae Young (+600)

Lauri Markkanen (+600)

Karl Anthony-Towns (+600)

Jalen Brunson (+600)

Malik Beasley (+650)

Donovan Mitchell (+700)

Best bets for 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest

Two of the lesser-known names on the list of this year’s contestants provide impressive value, with Lauri Markkanen (+600) of the Utah Jazz, and Malik Beasley (+650) of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Utah’s power forward has been an elite marksman this season, with Markkanen (3.1) leading the league in catch-and-shoot three-pointers made per game at an impressive 41.7% rate. Malik Beasley has certainly been dialed in from long range as well with his 2.3 catch-and-shoot three-pointers made per game good for seventh-best in the league, and Beasley is converting at a staggering 46.9%. Given the five-rack setup of the NBA Three-Point Contest, these two should feel fully in rhythm as they make their way around the arch taking a total of 27 three-pointers.

There are five basketballs on each of the main five racks, four of those balls are worth one point each, and one is the “Money Ball” worth two points. Each player is allowed to designate one of those racks as all “Money Balls” in which case each make at that spot is worth two points. The two bonus spots from “Starry Range” are worth three points each, bringing each run to a total of 27 possible attempts and 40 possible points.

A massive advantage for Malik Beasley, ten of the 27 basketballs are located on the two corner racks where Beasley leads the NBA in corner three-pointers made per game (1.3) at an incredible 51.1%. Markkanen is no slouch from the corner either, as he’s posting an impressive 42.1% conversion rate on corner three’s.

They might not have the star power of some of the other contestants, but expect Markkanen and Beasley to light it up from deep on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

