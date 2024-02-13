MLB Betting: Baseball Odds, Futures, MVP & More

On the sunny side, despite the dark cloud that is the month of February, the NBA and NHL are prepping for the home stretch, while college hoops are ready to bring us into March Madness. And what March represents is everything that blossoms, for warmer weather is approaching and hope springs eternal.

Yes, we’re referring to Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, the date that symbolizes hope and fuzzy warmth like no other in sports. Magnify that feeling for those with a keen eye on MLB betting, and suddenly, the positive vibes are unstoppable.

In terms of bet365′s MLB odds, every imaginable baseball betting category is indeed available at bet365 Sportsbook, which is what we’ll now cover in-depth.

***bet365 MLB odds as of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

bet365 MLB Odds: Outright World Series Winner

Team Odds Los Angeles Dodgers +400 Atlanta Braves +650 Houston Astros +900 New York Yankees +1000 Philadelphia Phillies +1100 Texas Rangers +1100 Baltimore Orioles +1300 Toronto Blue Jays +1400 Seattle Mariners +2000 Tampa Bay Rays +2200

Naturally, the stacked Los Angeles Dodgers lead the way in the big-boy category. At +400, Shohei Ohtani’s new club is the clear front-runner to win the 2024 World Series.

In the two-hole are the Atlanta Braves at +650, followed by the Houston Astros at +900, and the New York Yankees at +1000.

bet365 MLB Odds: League Pennant Winner

American League

Team Odds Houston Astros +400 New York Yankees +450 Texas Rangers +500 Baltimore Orioles +600 Toronto Blue Jays +1000

National League

Team Odds Los Angeles Dodgers +175 Atlanta Braves +325 Philadelphia Phillies +550 St. Louis Cardinals +1400 Arizona Diamondbacks +1500 New York Mets +1500

If the Dodgers are the odds leaders to win the outright World Series title, they’re of course the leaders in the National League clubhouse (at +175). Only the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are even close.

On the American League side, the Houston Astros and New York Yankees are at the top. Houston’s +400 odds barely edge out New York’s +450.

Unlike the NL, the AL is far more competitive. Along with the Astros and Yankees, the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, and Toronto Blue Jays all have +1000 odds or better.

bet365 MLB MVP Odds

American League

Player Odds Aaron Judge +500 Juan Soto +550 Corey Seager +700 Yordan Alvarez +800 Julio Rodriguez +1000

National League

Player Odds Ronald Acuna Jr. +450 Mookie Betts +600 Shohei Ohtani +600 Freddie Freeman +800 Bryce Harper +1000 Fernando Tatis Jr. +1000 Matt Olson +1000

Interestingly, the two AL MVP odds leaders both come from the Bronx. Yankees’ superstar Aaron Judge and newcomer Juan Soto lead the AL MVP odds race at +500 and +550, respectively.

Corey Seager, Yordan Alvares, and youngster Julio Rodriguez round out the top five.

Atlanta Braves stud Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the NL MVP odds race at +450. After him, however, the mighty Dodgers flex their well-paid muscles.

Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman, all Dodgers, round out the top four.

bet365 MLB Cy Young Odds

American League

Player Odds Gerrit Cole +500 Kevin Gausman +600 Corbin Burnes +900 Framber Valdez +1000 Luis Castillo +1100 Pablo Lopez +1100

National League

Player Odds Spencer Strider +500 Zack Wheeler +800 Logan Webb +900 Zac Gallen +1200 Justin Steele +1400 Kodai Senga +1400 Max Fried +1400

Another MLB futures awards betting category, and yet more Yankees appear. This time, we’re talking about the AL Cy Young Award, and it’s Yankees righty Gerrit Cole whose arm currently holds down the top spot (+500).

Kevin Gausman and Corbin Burnes fill out the top three on the AL side.

When switching leagues, Braves young righty Spencer Strider leads the NL Cy Young race at +500, which is well ahead of Phillies righty Zack Wheeler (+800).

bet365 MLB Rookie of the Year Odds

American League

Player Odds Evan Carter +280 Jackson Holliday +400 Wyatt Langford +600 Junio Caminero +1200 Nolan Schanuel +1200

National League

Player Odds Yoshinobu Yamamoto +175 Jung Hoo Lee +800 Noelvi Marte +900 Jackson Chourio +1100 Shota Imanaga +1200

It’s MLB Rookie of the Year time, which meshes perfectly with the idea of a brand-new baseball season. Young kids sprouting up to take charge is the perfect action to mix with spring, equaling hope and vivid dreams of conquest.

Despite this obvious connection, one of the usual teams continues to dominate the odds, as Dodgers rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the undeniable favorite to take home the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year award (+175).

The AL Rookie of the Year currently favors Evan Carter at +280, but the likes of Jackson Holliday and Wyatt Langford are keeping it quite competitive.

bet365 MLB Betting Nature and Strategy

Granted, betting on baseball cannot be viewed as akin to professional football. Enjoying the primetime standalone status as the online sports betting king, the NFL always leaves fans and sports wagerers wanting more with its once-a-week frequency.

Yes, football’s nature forces the once-per-week schedule, as players feel like they’re recovering from a car wreck each Monday morning, but that nature perfectly aligns with the formula en route to top-tier popularity (both from a pure sports enjoyment and sports betting perspective).

Baseball does not have that on its side. This non-contact sport that remains America’s Pastime rarely leaves fans wanting more. Instead, it’s more like a bombardment of contests that simply do not stop.

Nonetheless, that formula allows the sport to own a unique piece of the national landscape. More of a regional sport, baseball becomes a companion for folks in certain pockets of the country.

Wake up, go to work, and get home to relax with your friend: your favorite team’s daily baseball game. Diehard New York Mets fans can feel comfortable in the fact that nearly every night from early April to early October, their team has a game at a routine time.

Unless it’s a rare nationally-televised game (rare, only due to the incredible length of the 162-game season), Mets fans have a companion in regional SNY with Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling on the call, a little after 7:00 p.m. ET.

Although the comfort is tremendous, the comfort is the very same reason the sport can become repetitive. And that’s exactly why sprinkling in MLB betting with one’s fandom is a winning formula.

By no means can baseball odds be pontificated in the same vein as pro football, or even the NBA for that matter, but a smarter legal gambling strategy does exist. And that strategy comes through trial and error with a take-it-slow-type attitude when rolling the ball for the first time.

Baseball futures rule legal online MLB gambling, courtesy of the sport’s long-haul nature. Nobody knows if Pete Alonso will smash a home run against a particular lefty on a mundane June night at Citi Field, but the diehard fans surely feel more comfortable in the idea that the Polar Bear will indeed hit his home run over-under number (42.5) on the season.

So, head into the baseball season with those very same hopeful feelings while sprinkling a dash of MLB betting on top. Lead strong with the futures bets and utilize trial and error on game lines.

Rarely go all-in on the daily bets, yet also make sure not to ignore them entirely. Simply make them the extra toppings on a ready-to-eat cake that’s mainly baked from the baseball futures market.

bet365 MLB Betting FAQ

Is MLB betting popular?

Yes: Interestingly, it’s a popular question for online sports bettors to ask if MLB betting is popular. It makes sense, considering the incredible power of the NFL, but the answer will always come back the same: Yes, MLB betting is indeed popular, particularly from a futures bet market and regional perspective.

Which team is favored to win the 2024 World Series?

Los Angeles Dodgers +400: Per bet365 Sportsbook, the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites at +400 to win the 2024 World Series (outright champion). The Atlanta Braves (+650), Houston Astros (+900), and New York Yankees (+1000) round out the top four. The Philadelphia Phillies and defending champion Texas Rangers are tied for fifth at +1100.

Which team is favored to win the 2024 AL Pennant?

Houston Astros +400: Per bet365 Sportsbook, the Houston Astros are the lead horse to win the 2024 AL Pennant at +400. The New York Yankees at +450 are hot on their trails, while the defending champion Texas Rangers sit third (+500).

Which team is favored to win the 2024 NL Pennant?

Los Angeles Dodgers +175: Per bet365 Sportsbook, the high-paid Los Angeles Dodgers are the NL pennant favorites in 2024 at +325. Unlike the more competitive odds-driven AL, there’s a wide gap between No. 1 and No. 2, and even wider between No. 3 and No. 4, in the NL. The Atlanta Braves (+325) and Philadelphia Phillies (+550) round out the top three.

Which player is favored to win the 2024 AL MVP?

Aaron Judge +500: Per bet365 Sportsbook, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is the favorite to take home the 2024 AL MVP at +500. Right behind him is Bronx newcomer Juan Soto at +550.

Which player is favored to win the 2024 NL MVP?

Ronald Acuna Jr. +450: Per bet365 Sportsbook, Atlanta Braves youngster Ronald Acuna Jr. is the 2024 NFL MVP favorite (+450). He’ll have more competition this year, as Los Angeles Dodgers prized free agent Shohei Ohtani and stellar veteran Mookie Betts are both right behind him at +600.

