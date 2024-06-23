Sports Betting

MLB betting promos: Land over $5.8k in bonuses this weekend

By Bob Wankel
3 hours ago

Enjoy Sunday baseball with some of the best MLB betting promos. Sign up for sportsbooks like DraftKings, ESPN BET, Fanatics, BetMGM, bet365, Caesars and FanDuel to unlock over $5,800 in bonus bets this weekend.

Bet on lots of afternoon baseball after claiming your welcome offers. Wagering on run lines, over-unders and batter props leads to substantial bonuses that fuel your bankroll for the days ahead.

Bet Sunday baseball with MLB betting promos

There are countless betting opportunities for baseball fans. Each game has a betting market featuring odds on moneylines, run lines, over-unders and more. Sign up today to choose from as many props as possible.

Today’s slate features great games, including Braves-Yankees. Others on deck include Red Sox-Reds, Orioles-Astros, Giants-Cardinals and Mets-Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $150 bonus

Create a DraftKings account here to qualify for a “bet $5, get $150″ deal. Bet $5+ on any MLB matchup for your first bet, and DraftKings will issue $150 in bonus bets on the spot. DK also has a “no sweat” MLB same game parlay offer that refunds a losing SGP or SGPx with bonus bets.

ESPN BET: Enter code AJC for $1k bet reset

Open ESPN BET here and apply the promo code AJC for a $1,000 first bet reset. Place up to $1,000 on any MLB prop, and ESPN BET will refund the qualifying wager with bonus bets. ESPN BET also has daily boosts and in-app offers, like a “home run party” promo worth $25 in bonus bets for Mets-Cubs.

Fanatics: Claim $1k bonus match

Register for Fanatics Sportsbook here and grab up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Fanatics matches your first bet of up to $200 for five straight days, meaning customers can add $1K in bonuses regardless of the results. Meanwhile, the app has more featured parlays and exclusive promos.

BetMGM bonus code AJC1500: Place $1.5k first bet

Enable the $1,500 first bet offer on BetMGM with the code AJC1500 here. Wager up to $1.5K on the MLB betting market, and BetMGM will refund a losing stake with bonus bets. In addition, bet on any home run hitter for a shot at $50K with the weekly “grand slam jackpot.”

Bet365 promo code AJCXLM: Select $150 bonus or $1k bet

Sign up with bet365′s code AJCXLM here and choose your preferred welcome offer. Bet $5 on any MLB game for a $150 bonus, or risk up to $1,000 on the house with the first bet safety net. Bet365 also has a weekend offer rewarding $25 in bonus bets after $50+ in cumulative MLB wagers.

Caesars Sportsbook: Get $1k bet with code AJC1000

Click here to activate the Caesars promo code AJC1000. This code unlocks a $1,000 first bet on the house, which means Caesars will refund a losing stake with a one-time bonus bet. Caesars also has odds boosts for MLB games and a 100% boost on longshot props with +1000 odds or longer.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Win $200 bonus

Join FanDuel here to qualify for a “bet $5, get $200″ offer. Place a $5 bet on any MLB game, and FanDuel will issue a $200 payout in bonus bets if it wins. The site also offers a 50% profit boost on MLB same game parlays.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through the links in this article.

