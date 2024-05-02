Michigan online casinos: Best casino sites, promos for May 2024

Initially launched in January 2021, Michigan Online Casinos offer endless gaming options for legal gamblers in the Great Lake State. There are a total of sixteen legal MI online casino apps in 2024, each offering a unique platform, promotions, bonuses, and other offers.

Of course, all new users will have the opportunity to scoop up various Michigan Online Casino Promo Codes to start their online gambling experience with an added boost. These welcome offers from the best casino sites in Michigan are available in several forms, allowing new users to select a bonus of their preference to get started with.

Best Michigan Online Casinos: MI Real Money Casino Apps

⭐ Michigan Online Casino 💰 Promo Code Offer 🎰 Playthrough Requirement 💲 Minimum Deposit DraftKings Play $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly 1x $5 FanDuel 200 Bonus Spins + $1000 Casino Bonus 1x $10 Caesars Palace $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1k 15x (slots), 30x (video poker), 75x (other casino games) $10 BetMGM 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 on the House 15x $10 Stars Play $1, Get a $100 Casino Bonus 2x $10 BetRivers 100% Deposit Match up to $250 1x $10 Golden Nugget Deposit $5, Get $50 in Casino Credits 1x $10 Fanatics Deposit $5, Get 250 Free Spins 1x $5

Michigan was the second state in the country to legalize and launch online casino gaming, giving eligible users access to all the best gambling sites. The available online casino platforms available in Michigan include DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars Palace, BetMGM, Stars, BetRivers, Golden Nugget, Play Gun Lake, and even more fantastic options.

Jumping into the action of Michigan online casino gaming is made an even more attractive prospect by the fact that each operator provides new users with a casino bonus code when they sign-up. The full list of online gambling apps in Michigan that provide real money casino games is as follows:

All Michigan Online Casinos

DraftKings Casino FanDuel Casino Caesars Palace Casino BetMGM Casino PokerStars Casino BetRivers Casino Golden Nugget Casino Play Gun Lake Casino Hollywood Casino Sports Illustrated Casino FireKeepers Casino Four Winds Casino PlayEagle Casino WynnBET Casino Fanatics Casino

When new users register with any of the Michigan online gambling apps listed on this page, they will have the option to claim the casino bonus code. Existing users on these mobile casinos also have access to promotions, bonuses, offers, and loyalty programs to allow them to constantly secure premium value on the platform.

DraftKings Michigan Online Casino

Michigan Online Casino Promo Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit DraftKings Casino 💰 Play $5, Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly 1x $5

Launching shortly after Michigan online casino gaming got the green light, DraftKings MI Casino is certainly a top choice for online gamblers in the Great Lake State. When new users register for an account, they will have the option to claim the DraftKings Casino bonus code that activates an offer to Play $5 and Get $100 in Casino Credits instantly.

There are many attractive features of the DraftKings Promo Code, perhaps none as enticing as the minimal commitment it requires. With just a $5 minimum deposit and qualifying wagers, new users who opt-in will instantly receive $100 in Casino Credits to be used to play real money games. The offers don’t stop there, as existing users will have the opportunity to score bonuses and promotions. Additionally, all DraftKings Casino users are automatically enrolled in the Dynasty Rewards Program to rake in the perks as they play.

DraftKings Online Casino features endless options of gambling options including table games, live dealer casino games, and hundreds of online slots.

FanDuel Michigan Online Casino

Michigan Online Casino Promo Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ FanDuel Casino 💰 200 Bonus Spins + $1,000 Casino Bonus 1x $10

Live in the Great Lake State since its January 22, 2021 launch date, FanDuel Michigan Online Casino is an ultra-popular platform in a now matured online gaming market. New users on FanDuel Casino can score a terrific promo code offer of 200 Bonus Spins + $1,000 in Casino Bonuses when they register today.

The two-part FanDuel Casino offer brings maximum value to the table, as first-time players will receive 200 bonus spins upon registration. Then, they can play with the utmost confidence for their first 24 hours on the platform, as FanDuel Casino will award up to a $1,000 Casino Bonus if users are down after their first day on the platform.

With an impressive selection of table games including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and more, online gamblers will find everything they need on FanDuel Casino. The platform also offers a variety of slots and live dealer games, bringing an authentic casino feel to the palm of your hand.

Caesars Palace Michigan Online Casino

Michigan Online Casino Promo Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Caesars Palace Online Casino 💰 $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1k 15x (slots), 30x (video poker), 75x (other casino games) $10

Available since mid-August 2023, Caesars Palace Michigan Casino is one of the more recent platforms to go live in the Wolverine State. Officially partnered with two land-based retail casinos (Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge in Peshawbestown and Turtle Creek Casino), the Caesars Palace mobile casino platform features a generous new user promo of a $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 100% Deposit Match up to $1k.

The two-part Caesars Palace Casino welcome offer is a great way for new players to jump into online gambling. There is a $10 no-deposit bonus awarded after signing up with the promo code, then the user’s first deposit will be matched at a 100% rate up to $1,000 maximum, so it’s certainly more valuable to make a larger deposit.

Caesars Palace Online Casino offers a boatload of options with over 750 real money casino games including slots, progressive jackpots, casino table games, live dealer games, video poker, and more.

BetMGM Michigan Online Casino

Michigan Online Casino Promo Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ BetMGM Online Casino 💰 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 on the House 15x $10

One of the most respected brands in the world of legal gambling, MGM operates in the Great Lake State via the BetMGM Michigan Online Casino. First-time users have access to a fantastic welcome offer from BetMGM MI when they register with a 100% Deposit Match up to $1,000 + $25 on the House.

After claiming the bonus code and successfully registering, new users will receive a $25 no-deposit bonus that can be used to play a variety of casino games. The user’s first deposit will then be matched 100% up to $1,000 in BetMGM Casino Credits allowing them to instantly boost their bankroll on the platform.

There are over 500 real money casino games on the BetMGM mobile platform ranging from casino table games to live dealer games, online slots, and more.

PokerStars Michigan Online Casino

Michigan Online Casino Promo Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ PokerStars Online Casino 💰 Play $1, Get $100 Casino Bonus 2x $10

After partnering with Odawa Casinos, PokerStars Casino launched in Michigan in January 2021 with a terrific mobile app and online platform. The PokerStars new user promo code is one of the best among Michigan Online Casinos allowing first-time players to Play $1 and Get a $100 Casino Bonus.

The $100 Casino Bonus awarded through the promo code carries a 2x playthrough requirement before funds are eligible to be withdrawn. Players can enjoy all their casino favorites including online slots, table games, live dealer action, and more.

With over 1,000 real money casino games on the platform, PokerStars is a top-tier online gambling operator for Michigan users. The PokerStars Online Casino platform is currently available in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

BetRivers Michigan Online Casino

Michigan Online Casino Promo Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ BetRivers Casino 💰 100% Deposit Match up to $250 1x $10

Another operator that went live at the start date of Michigan online casinos on January 22, 2021, BetRivers Casino is a fan-favorite option. New users who register for an account can claim a welcome offer that unlocks a 100% Deposit Match up to $250.

Given the 100% Deposit Match from the BetRivers Casino promo code, it’s certainly more valuable to make a larger initial deposit and capitalize on the matching offer. BetRivers Online Casino also features promos for existing users as they can take up bonuses and promos/programs like RushFace, Refer a Friend, 2x Happy Hour, and the iRush Rewards Program. BetRivers also stands out in other markets, leading as one of the top PA online casinos.

Golden Nugget Michigan Online Casino

Michigan Online Casino Promo Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Golden Nugget Online Casino 💰 Deposit $5, Get $50 in Casino Credits 10x $10

One of the longstanding operators of the legal gambling industry, Golden Nugget Online Casino has been operational in Michigan since January 2021. Featuring a fantastic new user offer, first-time players can Deposit $5, and Get $50 in Casino Credits.

The platform also offers promos and bonuses to existing users, and all players are automatically enrolled in the Dynasty Rewards Program allowing them to recoup value as they play real money casino games.

Golden Nugget Michigan Casino features everything online gamblers could ask for including classic table games, live dealer games, slots, jackpots, and more.

Fanatics Michigan Online Casino

Michigan Online Casino Promo Code Offer Playthrough Requirement Minimum Deposit ⭐ Fanatics Casino 💰 Deposit $5, Get 250 Free Spins 1x $5

The most recent Michigan online casino to go live, Fanatics Online Casino was launched in February 2024 after being licensed and approved by the Michigan Gaming Control Board. First-time players on Fanatics Casino can claim a lucrative promo code welcome offer to Deposit $5 and Get 250 Free Spins when they register.

Fanatics has already carved out an established brand name and presence as the official merchandise partner of some of the sports world’s most popular leagues including the NBA, NFL, NHL, several professional teams, and more. This name-brand recognition should only help Fanatics Online Casino resonate with users in the Michigan market, as well as other states where it’s available.

The Fanatics Casino promo code carries just a 1x playthrough requirement and just a $5 minimum deposit to get started, making it a safe and low-risk offer for new users.

Michigan Online Casino Promo Codes

Online Casino Bonus Codes are some of the most attractive aspects of new users getting started with legal gambling. When first-time players register on any of the Michigan Online Casinos listed on this page, they will have the option to claim the promo code offer and get started with a generous casino bonus.

Michigan Online Casino Promo Codes are plentiful and are made available in many different forms including No-Deposit Bonuses, Deposit-Match Offers, Casino Credits, Free Spins, and more.

There’s no need to panic for existing users on any of the listed Michigan Casino platforms. Most operators provide promos and bonuses for all users including those who have already registered and played games on the online casino. There is also the aspect of loyalty programs for users to earn rewards points and perks as they play real money casino games.

How to Play Games on Michigan Online Casinos

Now that you’re familiar with the top options and all the available promos from Michigan Online Casinos, it’s time to jump into the action. To be up and running playing real money casino games with a bonus, follow the simple steps outlined below:

1. Select a Michigan Online Casino

Michigan is one of the select states where online casino gaming has been legalized and launched. It was actually the second state to launch the online gaming industry (January 2021) and now represents one of the more robust online casino markets in the country.

Choose your favorite platform(s) out of the available Michigan Online Casinos:

2. Create an Account and Claim the New User Casino Bonus

After selecting your Michigan Online Casino of choice you’ll need to register for an account. When signing-up, new users will have the option to claim a promo code welcome offer that unlocks a casino bonus.

Users will be required to provide the following information in order to register for an account on a Michigan Online Casino App:

Legal name

Email address

Username

Created password

Date of birth

Phone number

It should be pointed out that users will also need to enable the location services on their access device so that the operator can verify the user is within the Michigan Online Casino state boundaries.

3. Make an Online Casino Deposit

Once you’ve selected your favorite MI online casino and successfully created an account claiming a bonus code, you’ll need to make an initial deposit. There are several payment methods for Michigan Online Casinos including credit/debit cards, PayPal, online banking, and others.

However, users should read through the terms and conditions of their promo code offer before making a first deposit. That’s because some bonuses are linked to the initial deposit, so it may be more beneficial to make a larger initial payment.

4. Play Real Money Casino Games and Use the Bonus

Now that the hard work is done, it’s time to start playing real money casino games using your new player bonus. Browse through the selection of available casino games and jump into the fun with all your favorite table games, live dealer action, slots, jackpots, exclusive games, and more.

Michigan Online Casino Player Eligibility

There are several requirements that prospective Michigan Online Casino players will need to meet in order to register for an account and have access to play real money games. The short list of requirements is as follows:

At least 21 years of age

Located within the state of Pennsylvania

Michigan Online Casino Deposit Methods

There are several Michigan Online Casino deposit methods available for users to fund their accounts. Some of the commonly available MI casino payment methods include:

Credit or debit card

Online banking

eCheck

PayPal

Wire transfer

Michigan Online Casino Withdrawal Methods

If you’re a winner, you’ll likely be wondering how to get paid from your Michigan Online Casino. Lucky for you there are a variety of withdrawal methods available for users to receive payouts, including:

Debit card

Online banking

eCheck

Wire transfer

Michigan Online Casino Games

The prospect of playing real money casino games from the palm of your hand via a mobile app is certainly an attractive one. And that’s the true convenience of Michigan Online Casinos. Some of the popularly enjoyed games include the following:

Blackjack

Roulette

Baccarat

Craps

Slots

Progressive slots

Jackpots

Poker

3 Card Poker

Texas Hold’em

Casino Hold’em

Live Dealer Michigan Online Casino Games

Users also have the option to play Live Dealer Online Casino Games, bringing an authentic casino feel to the online platform. With live dealer action, there will be a real person there dealing the cards, clearing the table, spinning the wheel, etc.

Some of the available live dealer games on Michigan Online Casinos are as follows:

Blackjack

Baccarat

Craps

Roulette

Three Card Poker

Ultimate Texas Hold’em

Michigan Online Casino FAQ

Frequently asked questions relating to the topic of Michigan Online Casinos.

Are Michigan Online Casinos legal?

Yes, Michigan Online Casinos have been legal and available since the January 2021 launch: Michigan was the second state to launch online casinos, and now stands as one of the most mature markets in the country.

What is the best Michigan Online Casino app?

The best Michigan Online Casino apps include DraftKings Casino, FanDuel Casino, Caesars Palace Casino, BetMGM Casino, PokerStars Casino, BetRivers Casino, Golden Nugget Casino, and more: There are a total of 16 Michigan Online Casinos.

Are there Michigan Online Casino promo codes?

Yes, all the top Michigan Online Casino operators offer a unique promo code for new users to get started with a bonus: These offers include No-Deposit Bonuses, Deposit-Matches, Casino Credits, Free Spins, and more.

Do Michigan Online Casinos have promos for existing users?

Yes, existing users can score various promos, bonuses, and other offers on Michigan Online Casino apps: There are also loyalty/rewards programs that allow users to earn points and perks as they play games and gamble on the platform.

What is the minimum age for Michigan Online Casinos?

21 years old: All users must be at least 21 years of age to register for an account and access legal Michigan online casinos.