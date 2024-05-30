Mavericks vs. Timberwolves props: Best bets for Game 5 matchup

The Western Conference Finals resume tonight from Minnesota as the hosting Timberwolves look to extend this series with the visiting Mavericks. Dallas currently leads the series 3-1 and has a chance to close it out tonight as they attempt to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011. Should the T-Wolves prevail, this series would be sent back to Dallas for a Game 6.

Before the 2024 NBA Playoffs re-commences this evening, hoops fans can jump into the action with the best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Western Conference Finals Game 5.

Best props for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: Game 5 prop picks

The Timberwolves entered this series as the heavy betting favorite, and were tabbed by many to ultimately represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. The Mavericks had other plans, however, winning the first three games of this series in impressive fashion.

Finding themselves in a 0-3 series hole, the Timberwolves faced a win-or-go-home situation in Game 4 and responded with resilience, digging out a 105-100 victory to force a Game 5 back in their building. With their backs still against the wall, the T-Wolves will need to win the next two games of this series in order to force a winner-take-all Game 7 back in their building.

That starts tonight, as Game 5 tips off at 8:30 pm ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. But before this Western Conference Finals resumes, we take a look at the best prop bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game 5.

Luka Doncic over 39.5 points + assists (-102)

This Mavericks Playoff run has been another notch on the belt for superstar Luka Doncic. Through these 16 Playoff games, Doncic is posting an impressive 28.3 points and 9.1 assists per game as his efficiency continues to positively regress to his career averages. Doncic has been particularly exceptional in this Western Conference Finals as he’s put up 31.5 points and 9 assists per game.

For Game 5, I’m looking at Luka’s combo props where his points + assists total is set at 39.5. Doncic surpassed this total in both matchups played in Minnesota (Games 1 and 2) and recorded 38 points + assists in each of the next two games played in Dallas (Games 3 and 4). Back in Minneapolis for Game 5 tonight, I’m gonna take the over on Luka’s points + assists prop as I think he’s due for another big-time Playoff performance on the road.

Anthony Edwards over 27.5 points

After dropping the first two games of this series at home in Minnesota, Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards told the media ahead of Game 3 that he planned to be more aggressive. That has certainly been the case as Edwards has now put up consecutive games with 24 and 25 field goal attempts (his highs for the series). His field goal attempts aren’t the only thing climbing, as Ant-Man has now scored more points progressively in each game as this series has gone along (19, 21, 26, 29).

With Edwards having seemingly found the formula for how to attack this Mavericks defense, I’m backing him to keep the ball rolling tonight in a make-or-break Game 5. His points total prop is set at 27.5 and I think it will take at least that much from Edwards for the Timberwolves to force a Game 6. I’ll go with the over on Anthony Edwards points total tonight as I think he’ll look to stay aggressive in this one.

Mike Conley under 2.5 three’s (-155)

The Timberwolves veteran point guard has been rock solid for his team on this Playoff run, serving as a steadying presence on an otherwise very young and inexperienced team. That being said, Conley has been rather pedestrian from three-point range in this series, shooting just 36.3% from downtown through these four games. To put that number in perspective, Conley was a 44.2% three-point shooter during the regular season.

For Game 5, Conley’s three-point total prop is set at 2.5, and I have a hard time seeing him go over this number. So far in this series, Conley has only surpassed the 2.5 total once as he went 4/7 in Game 3. In Games 1 and 4, Conley made just one shot from downtown respectively. With that data in hand showing modest volume and efficiency through these first four games, I’ll take the under on Mike Conley’s 2.5 three-pointer prop total for Game 5 this evening.