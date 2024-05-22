Mavericks vs. Timberwolves best prop bets: Three props for Game 1 of WCF

The Western Conference Finals begin this evening in Minnesota as the Timberwolves play host to the Mavericks. In a matchup of two exciting young teams led by the new crop of superstars, the opportunity to play for an NBA Championship is only four wins away.

With the series set to tip off tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis, let’s check out three of the best prop bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals Game 1.

Best prop bets for Mavericks-Timberwolves: Prop bet picks for Game 1

The opening rounds of the 2024 NBA Playoffs were action-packed and have now set the stage for the Conference Finals round to begin. In the West, two young contenders will square off as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a best-of-seven series. Games 1 and 2 will be played in Minnesota as the Wolves finished the regular season with a better record, earning higher Playoff seeding. Both teams have shown the ability to overcome series deficits to reach this point of the Playoffs, and now a tantalizing Conference Finals awaits.

For the Mavericks, they found themselves matched up with a familiar foe in Round 1 and defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in six games. In Round 2 the Mavericks went head to head with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who Dallas also dispatched in six games, although this series felt closer than Round 1. Now listed with the third-best odds to win the Championship on DraftKings, the Mavericks are a dangerous team who look to be peaking at the perfect time.

The Timberwolves dominated their first-round series, sweeping the Phoneix Suns 4-0 in impressive fashion. In their next act, the young T-Wolves squad faced the defending champion Denver Nuggets in a back-and-forth series that went all the way to Game 7. Minnesota prevailed in that winner-take-all game on Denver’s home court, officially clinching the franchise’s first Conference Finals birth since 2004. Before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals begins tonight, let’s go over three of the best prop bets for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves.

Note: All odds on this page are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can claim the DraftKings promo code to get started with a terrific sportsbook welcome offer.

Luka Doncic over 8.5 assists (-108)

Doncic has been dealing with lingering injuries in these Playoffs, and it has certainly impacted him from an efficiency standpoint. Though he’s still averaging 27.3 points per game this postseason, Doncic is doing it on just 42.3% field goals and 30.1% on three-point field goals. His playmaking, however, has been largely unaffected, as Luka is still averaging 9.1 assists per game (9.8 during the regular season).

While he’s likely to be guarded primarily by excellent perimeter defenders in this series (Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels), it’s certainly possible that Doncic could continue to struggle with his shot. That being said, I expect Luka to still have a large impact from a playmaking perspective, setting up his teammates to score. In Game 1, Luka’s assist prop is set at 8.5 and I’m taking him to go over this number.

Karl Anthony-Towns over 28.5 points + rebounds (-120)

One of the driving factors of the Timberwolves Playoff run, Karl Anthony-Towns has been great from a scoring and rebounding perspective. Through these first 11 postseason games, KAT is posting averages of 18.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game on 51.7% field goals and 44% three-point field goals.

Towns has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in three of his last four games coming into this WCF series, and has recorded double-digit points/rebounds in three of his last four. With KAT’s Game 1 combo prop for points + rebounds sitting at 28.5, I’m rolling with the over here as I think the Timberwolves power forward gets off to a fast start in this series.

Anthony Edwards over 27.5 points (-130)

Anthony Edwards is the unquestioned alpha of the Timberwolves team, and at this rate, could be the future face of the league. Edwards has been spectacular in these Playoffs, averaging 28.9 points per game on 50.4% field goals and 39.8% three-point field goals. In the 11 postseason games his team has played, Edwards has scored at least 27 points in seven of the matchups.

Now back at home for Game 1 of this Western Conference Finals series, I think Ant-Man will get off to a fast start from a scoring perspective. His points total prop is set at 27.5, a number that I believe he will surpass as he looks to put his fingerprints on this series early.