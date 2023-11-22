LSU vs. Texas A&M Best Bet and Advanced Stats

LSU vs. Texas A&M Betting Lines

Here’s a look at the bet365 betting lines for Saturday’s SEC West tilt:

Team Spread Points Moneyline Texas A&M +11 (-110) O 66.5 (-110) +325 LSU -11 (-110) U 66.5 (-110) -475

Next we’ll take a look at how these individual teams have fared when it comes to spreads and points totals this season:

LSU Betting Trends

LSU is 7-4 against the spread in 2023

LSU has covered 5 of its last 6

The over is 10-1 in LSU games this season

The lone exception was in Week 12 vs. Georgia State

LSU is 5-1 against the spread at home this season

LSU is 7-3 against the spread as the favorite this season

LSU hasn’t lost ATS as the favorite since Sept. 30 against Ole Miss

As you can see, LSU’s offense has been a juggernaut this year. Coupled with a lackluster defense, its no surprise that the Tigers were 10-0 hitting the over before last weekend’s Cupcake Week game against Georgia State. QB Jayden Daniels is a legit Heisman candidate and WR Malik Nabers has a strong case for the Biletnikoff Award. This offense can move.

Texas A&M Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 5-5-1 against the spread in 2023

The over is 6-5 in Texas A&M games this season

Texas A&M is 1-2-1 against the spread on the road this season

Texas A&M is 0-2-1 against the spread as the underdog this season

This is the first time the Aggies have been underdogs by more than 3 points this season

Even in a year when Jimbo Fisher was fired due to his inability to live up to A&M fans’ lofty expectations, the Aggies have been right in the thick of things when it comes to the spread. As noted above, this is the first game where they’ve been underdogs by more than 3 points, which is impressive considering they hosted Alabama earlier this year and also traveled to Tennessee.

Other than their struggles as an underdog, picking A&M games ATS or predicting the over/under has been a crapshoot this season. How will Saturday’s game play out? We’ll see, but there’s not much to glean here from the A&M side of these trends.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Havoc Rate

A havoc play is defined as a play where the defense records a tackle for loss, forced fumble, interception or a pass breakup.

For defenses, a higher havoc rate is a good thing. Offensively, havoc rates are presented as what the offense allowed the defense to create. On that side of the ball, the lower the havoc rate, the better it is for your offense.

Here’s a breakdown of this SEC West matchup:

Texas A&M offensive havoc rate: 15% (61st percentile)

15% (61st percentile) LSU defensive havoc rate: 17% (50th percentile)

There’s not much to be gleaned from the above stats. Texas A&M does a fine job of preventing negative plays offensively, and LSU’s defense doesn’t create a ton of havoc. Here’s where things get interesting:

LSU offensive havoc rate: 11% (98th percentile)

11% (98th percentile) Texas A&M defensive havoc rate: 24% (99th percentile)

LSU leads the SEC by a wide margin, having only allowed 31 tackles for loss. The next-best SEC offense has allowed 43 tackles for loss. But Texas A&M leads the SEC by a lot when it comes to creating TFLs. The Aggies have made 94 stops behind the line of scrimmage, while the second-best team in the conference has only recorded 86.

Whoever wins this matchup will likely win the game. Can LSU to stay ahead of the chains? Or will the Aggies continue to wreak havoc in the backfield?

LSU vs. Texas A&M Best Bet

Jayden Daniels needs an electric performance so he can stay fresh in the minds of Heisman voters even though LSU won’t be playing during Conference Championship Weekend next week. Expect him to come out firing, hitting Nabers, Brian Thomas and others early and often and also making plays with his legs.

Even against the Aggies’ stout defense, this LSU offense can put up points. On the flip side, even though the Aggies are down to their third-string quarterback, they should be able to score on an LSU defense that is susceptible to big plays.

Is a 42-27 final score doable? Absolutely. And that’s a total of 69 points, which easily covers the over. Take the over 66.5 points bet and don’t look back!

Best Bet: Over 66.5 points

