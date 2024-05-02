Knicks vs. 76ers player prop bets: Top picks for Game 6 matchup

It’s been an exciting Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs as the road to The Finals is on once again. With New York and Philadelphia slated for a crucial Game 6, there are some standout lines to be considered as the best prop bets for Knicks vs. 76ers.

Best Bets for 76ers-Knicks: Three Prop Bets for Game 6

A classic Eastern Conference rivalry between two proud NBA cities, the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks has been one of the best series in Round 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Knicks won Game 1, then stole Game 2 in the closing seconds to take a 2-0 series lead with the series shifting back to Philadelphia. After splitting the next two games, the series stood at 3-1 heading back to New York for a potential close-out Game 5 for the Knicks.

With New York holding a lead into the final minute of the contest, it appeared this series was just about finished. That was until the 76ers young star Tyrese Maxey scored seven points in the final 17 seconds of the game to force overtime, where Philly went on to win the game.

The series now heads back to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for a pivotal Game 6 as the Knicks look to close the show and the 76ers aim to force a Game 7. Before the action gets underway, take a look at the best prop bets for Knicks vs. 76ers with this Game 6 betting guide.

Donte DiVincenzo Over 11.5 Points (-110)

After scoring 19 points and nailing the winning three-pointer in Game 2, Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo has scored just 22 points in the three games since. DiVincenzo was a reliable offensive player for New York throughout the regular season averaging better than 15 points per game on 40% three-point shooting.

Simply put, DiVincenzo is due for a positive regression coming off 8-28 shooting in his last three games. The over/under number is four points lower than DiVincenzo’s regular season average, and should certainly be attainable for the man who nailed the third most three-pointers in the NBA this season (283).

Josh Hart Under 1.5 Three-pointers (-140)

Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart got off to a scorching-hot start in this series making four (4) three-pointers in each of the first three games at better than a 52% rate. While Hart’s heroics were thoroughly enjoyed by the Knicks faithful, it was never going to be sustainable.

Since Game 3, Josh Hart is just one for nine from three-point range as his hot shooting has come crashing back down to earth. Given that Hart is a career 34% three-baller, the numbers suggest he’s much more likely to continue his downward trend. At (-140) odds, Josh Hart Under 1.5 three-pointers made is the bet to take here.

Tyrese Maxey Over 33.5 Points + Assists (-120)

Tyrese Maxey wrote his name into the history books of the NBA Playoffs after he pulled a miracle scoring 7 points in the final 17 seconds of Game 5, forcing overtime and sparking a 76ers win in the process. Maxey has been simply spectacular in this series, averaging 32 points and 7 assists per game on 50% from the field and 42% from three.

With Philly’s superstar big man Joel Embiid still battling through a knee injury, Maxey has been forced to carry a bigger load offensively and has certainly been up to the task. Through the first five games of this series, Tyrese Maxey has seen a 29.5% usage rate, and that should only continue following his fantastic play thus far. Sitting at (-120) odds, look for Maxey to cover the Over on 33.5 Points + Assists tonight as the 76ers aim to force a Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden.