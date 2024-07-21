Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry betting promos: Best Fight Night offers

After a long build-up process that included both postponements and opponent switches, we’ve finally arrived at Fight Night with Jake Paul set to take on Mike Perry in an eight-round boxing main event. Jake Paul was originally scheduled to fight the legendary Mike Tyson, but the bout fell through due to medical reasons with Tyson. Paul decided to keep the July 20 fight date reserved and found a replacement in Mike Perry who will be making his second appearance in a boxing ring.

The former UFC fighter and current Bare Knuckle FC superstar, Mike Perry lost his only pro boxing fight in March of 2015, but has found a home in Bare Knuckle with a 5-0 record after debuting in February 2022. Before the bell rings for Round 1, make sure to use the offers on this page to claim the best Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry betting promos for tonight’s main event.

Best Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry betting promos: Claim these bonuses

Tonight’s nine-card boxing event will begin at 9:00 pm ET from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The main event is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds in a cruiserweight bout (200 lbs. weight limit) and features Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) vs. Mike Perry (0-1).

Paul carries a three-fight win streak into this evening’s contest, while Perry is victorious in his last five consecutive fights, albeit in Bare Knuckle FC. Before the action gets underway, use the links below to get the best betting promos for Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry.

ESPN BET: $1,000 First Bet Reset

ESPN BET features of the best offers for tonight’s boxing event as new users can score up to $1,000 in bonuses. Simply click the ESPN BET promo code linked on this page to get a $1,000 First Bet Reset when you sign-up for an account. Then, make your first wager with confidence knowing if the bet loses, you’ll be refunded an equal amount of your stake (up to $1,000) in bonus bets.

Do note users are required to manually enter the promo code AJC in order to claim the full $1,000 bonus.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Up to $1,000 Bonus Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook is another terrific operator to use for tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing fight as new users can secure up to $1,000 in bonus bets over their first five days on the platform. Use the linked Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on this page and register to get a $200 bet match for five straight days (up to $1,000 maximum bonus bets) when you bet on Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry tonight.

Fanatics will match the user’s first bet of the day (up to $200) for each of the first five days on the platform.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

There’s no better place to be for Fight Night than DraftKings Sportsbook, and that’s certainly the case this evening. New users on the platform can click the DraftKings promo code linked on this page to secure a lucrative offer to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly. The promo code is fully guaranteed meaning the bonus bets are awarded to your account regardless of the win/loss result of your qualifying $5+ bet.

DraftKings Sportsbook offers a variety of bonuses and promos for existing users as well.