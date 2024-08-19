FanDuel promo for NFL Sunday Ticket also scores $200 bonus

A sensational FanDuel promo has arrived, giving prospective players a chance to kick off football season with NFL Sunday Ticket and a guaranteed $200 sportsbook bonus.

FanDuel promo code No code required with our links New user offer Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket Terms & conditions First-time FanDuel Sportsbook customers only. Make a deposit of at least $10 and place a qualifying real money wager of at least $5 on any market available on FanDuel Sportsbook. The user will receive $200 in bonus bets + NFL Sunday Ticket code within 72 hours of the bet placement. Bonus bets expire in seven (7) days from issuance. Limit of one promotional bonus per person. Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated. Available states AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY Bonus last verified on August 19, 2024 Information confirmed by AJC

FanDuel Sportsbook offers every customer three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. Bet just $5 to receive the trial code, which unlocks every out-of-market NFL game for free on YouTube and YouTube TV. New FanDuel bettors also get $200 in bonus bets after their qualifying $5+ wager.

Tackle the NFL season with the latest FanDuel promo for NFL Sunday Ticket and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets.

FanDuel promo for NFL Sunday Ticket: Bet $5 for 3-week trial, automatic $200 bonus

It’s difficult to top FanDuel’s latest and greatest sign-up offer. Originally, the site offered new users a “bet $5, get $150″ deal that paid $150 in bonus bets after a win. Now, your $5 wager automatically triggers a $200 bonus bet payout, regardless of the odds or outcome.

Few sportsbooks give bettors guaranteed bonuses. FanDuel’s 40-1 payout is a game-changer for new customers aiming to build their bankroll before the NFL season starts on September 5.

Meanwhile, FanDuel’s offer includes a three-week NFL Sunday Ticket trial. Watch every out-of-market NFL game from Weeks 1-3 on YouTube or YouTube TV as you bet on the action with FanDuel. Existing FanDuel customers can also claim the Sunday Tickey offer with any $5 bet, but the $200 bonus is reserved for new users.

How to qualify for new FanDuel promo

The “bet $5, get $200″ and NFL Sunday Ticket offers won’t last long. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to secure both deals from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Click here to open FanDuel’s promo page and create an account.

to open FanDuel’s promo page and create an account. Verify your basic account information and playing area.

Use a secure payment method to deposit at least $10.

Place $5 or more on the NFL preseason, MLB or another eligible market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your bet’s settlement.

FanDuel will send the NFL Sunday Ticket trial code to the email on your profile. Bettors will receive their codes no sooner than September 5 and must activate their three-week trial by September 22.

Bet NFL Week 1 on FanDuel

The start of the NFL season is less than three weeks away. Open your FanDuel account, secure $200 in bonus bets and sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket to get the most out of another epic campaign.

Week 1 opens September 5 as the back-to-back-champion Chiefs host the Ravens at Arrowhead. Kansas City is a three-point favorite as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest begin their quest for a third straight Lombardi Trophy.

Primetime action continues Friday, September 6, with the Packers and Eagles in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite against a Green Bay squad that came close to an NFL title game appearance last season.

Finally, most remaining NFL teams take the field on Sunday, September 8. Some of the top matchups to bet on with FanDuel include Steelers-Falcons, Texans-Colts, Cowboys-Browns and Rams-Lions. You also have Aaron Rodgers’ return to action on the 9th as the Jets visit the NFC champion 49ers.