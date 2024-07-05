FanDuel promo code: New weekend offer scores bet $5, win $150 bonus

With the latest FanDuel promo code player available to new customers, a winning $5 first wager on the likes of Euro 2024, Wimbledon, Copa America, MLB and PGA action will turn into $150 in bonus bets.

With the holiday weekend continuing Friday, several key series will get underway. Look no further than the latest installment of the rivalry between the Red Sox and Yankees. New York is free-falling, having lost 13 of its last 17 games and comes into this series limping after a three-game sweep at the hands of the Reds. Whether getting on a side of this matchup or other showdowns like Phillies-Braves, this promotion is a great way to get started.

How the FanDuel promo code for new customers works

The thing that is probably most important to know before getting started is that you won’t need a FanDuel promo code to get the $150 in bonus bets. Simply following the links available through the landing page will show the offer in-app. Grab the token and make a winning first bet.

We always suggesting reading the terms and conditions for new sportsbook offers before signing up. In this case, the details can be found in the app with the bet $5, win $150 bonus banner on the home screen. Still, we’ve gone ahead and included the key bullet points around this offer for ease.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and make a first deposit of at least $10 before placing a wager of any type (parlays, spreads, totals, props, etc.).

Get $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. In this way, it makes sense to place a $5+ wager in which the odds heavily favor a winning outcome.

If the wager loses, players are not eligible for the sportsbook bonus bets.

In terms of eligibilty, bonus funds and profit boost tokens are ineligible for the offer, meaning it must be a full cash bet.

The bonus bets don’t need to be used all in one wager, so they can be spread apart on separate plays.

FanDuel promos this weekend

Among the other FanDuel promotions available Friday night of this holiday weekend, be sure to check out the Pitching Ninja 30% profit boost on same-game parlays. Other highlights include:

With the Reward Stack on soccer, all customers will receive two profit boost tokens. One 30% for any soccer wager and one 30% boost for any soccer 3+ legal SGP/SGPx wager.

Check out a 50% profit boost on any game same parlay (any sport).

With the tennis Reward Stack, users can access a boost builder token and two profit boost tokens for Wimbledon matches played now through July 7.

FanDuel also says “You Can’t Spell ‘Weekend’ without the W” and is giving a 30% profit boost on any market for any game.