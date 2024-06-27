FanDuel promo code: Get $150 bonus after $5 MLB win

Sports Betting

Turn a simple $5 bet into a staggering $150 bonus on FanDuel Sportsbook. New bettors who activate this FanDuel promo code here earn $150 in bonus bets after winning their first $5 bet on MLB or another eligible betting market.

The action-packed MLB season continues with several outstanding matchups. Whether you want to bet on a moneyline, run total or player prop, FanDuel will reward your first $5+ wager with $150 in bonus bets if it hits. You’ll also receive every dollar of cash profit while still qualifying for FanDuel’s additional odds boosts and player promos.

Learn more about the “bet $5, get $150″ FanDuel promo below and secure $150 in bonus bets tonight.

Bet $5, get $150 bonus from FanDuel Sportsbook

New FanDuel customers have a no-brainer offer this week. If you haven’t signed up for FanDuel, use AJC’s links to create an account. After a brief registration and deposit, bet as little as $5 on MLB or another sport. If your qualifying stake settles as a win, you’ll earn $150 in bonus bets and every dollar of expected cash profit. That’s a total payout exceeding 30-1, regardless of the original betting odds.

One popular way to secure bonus bets is by wagering on a near-lock in the MLB betting market. There are moneylines and player props from games like Rangers-Orioles, Yankees-Blue Jays and Reds-Cardinals that should give bettors a good shot at claiming the $150 welcome bonus.

Register through FanDuel promo code

Prospective FanDuel customers can lock in this can’t-miss offer for a short time. Read and apply the sign-up instructions below and score $150 in bonus bets with as little as $5:

  • Click here to activate our FanDuel promo code links.
  • Set up an account by confirming your name, date of birth and other essential user information.
  • Enable location settings to verify your legal playing area.
  • Deposit at least $10 through online banking or another secure payment method.
  • Place $5+ on MLB or another eligible betting market, like soccer or the PGA Tour.

A victorious first bet triggers a $150 payout in bonus bets and the deserved cash winnings. All bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of settlement and expire seven days after receipt.

Unlock more offers on FanDuel app

After making your qualifying wager tonight, use FanDuel’s additional offers to build a bankroll. For example, every FanDuel bettor gets a 50% profit boost token for live MLB same game parlays. Unlike a standard SGP boost, this token only increases the betting odds for an SGP after the first pitch. FanDuel also has parlay boosts for soccer matches and tonight’s WNBA action.

New and existing customers can also capitalize on featured parlays. For instance, Ben Verlander has this four-leg SGP+ with +383 odds:

  • Nolan Arenado 1+ hits
  • Jonathan India 1+ hits
  • Adley Rutschman 1+ hits
  • Aaron Judge 2+ total bases

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through the links in this article.

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction

