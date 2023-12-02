FanDuel promo code for SEC Title Game: Bet $5 on Georgia-Alabama, win $150 if your team wins

The SEC Championship is at 4 pm ET on Saturday. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host one of the biggest conference title games, which will decide who makes the College Football Playoff. Here is one of the popular parlays being placed on FanDuel:

Alabama (+10.5) alt spread

Carson Beck (UGA) 250+ passing yards

Jermaine Burton (BAMA) 60+ receiving yards

Brock Bowers (UGA) scores a TD

With +610 odds, a $10 wager wins $61.10.

Click here to place your first $5 moneyline wager on the SEC title game. Win this bet with the newest FanDuel promo code offer to gain a $150 bonus.

How to sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer ahead of the SEC Title Game

FanDuel promo code for SEC Title Game No promo code needed with our links New user offer Bet $5, win $150 bonus bets if your team wins States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus last verified on December 2, 2023 Information verified by Alex Payton

It doesn’t take long to create an account. Click here to start signing up and fill in the required info to confirm your identity. The FanDuel promo code will be applied to your account when using our links. Download the app on your mobile phone and allow for location services.

Use any of the accepted payment methods to deposit $10 or more. Then, place a $5 moneyline wager on either team. If it wins, you will get a $150 bonus.

Trends leading us to pick Alabama and the total to go over 55.5 points

There are several trends that point toward a high scoring game. Also, Alabama has done well late in the year.

The total has gone over in all five of Alabama’s latest games.

The total has gone over in six of Georgia’s last nine games.

Alabama is 5-1 against the spread in their last six games in December.

Alabama is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games as an underdog.

Our prediction: Nick Saban keeps this game close. Alabama covers, potentially winning. The game also goes over 54.5 points.

ACC & Big Ten title games on Saturday night

There are two other title games on Saturday night. Find odds for No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa and No. 14 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State. You can use your bonus bets for these games as well as NFL action on Sunday.

Click here to unlock the FanDuel promo code offer for the SEC title game. Win a $5 wager on Alabama or Georgia to win a $150 bonus.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.