FanDuel promo code for NBA Finals scores $200 bonus on Celtics-Mavs

FanDuel promo code

FanDuel Promo Code
1 hour ago

Get the most out of the NBA Finals by securing a no-brainer welcome offer through these FanDuel promo code links. New users who sign up here can place as little as $5 on Game 3 of Celtics-Mavericks to receive $200 in bonus bets after a win.

The Celtics have a 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3. However, the Mavericks are small betting favorites at home. FanDuel lets new customers wager $5+ on any NBA Finals prop for a shot at $200 in bonus bets. Meanwhile, new bettors in Massachusetts and Ohio qualify for $300 in bonus bets after winning their initial $5 bet.

Bet Celtics-Mavericks with FanDuel promo code

The Mavericks are at a critical juncture after dropping the first two games of the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic’s 32-11-11 stat line in Game 2 wasn’t enough to even the series for Dallas, so it will take a big night from Kyrie Irving and other supporting members to avoid a 3-0 hole. No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

FanDuel has the Mavs as a slight 2.5-point favorite. The Celtics are still the overwhelming favorites to win the series, but a recent injury to Kristaps Porzingis and inconsistent shooting from Jayson Tatum make them the underdog in Game 3. Find your favorite moneyline, spread, player prop or team total, bet $5 and win $200 in bonus bets if it hits. FanDuel also pays every dollar of expected cash profit.

Activate FanDuel promo code for NBA Finals

First-time FanDuel customers can get the ball rolling below. Read and apply the step-by-step guidelines to ensure a $5 win activates a $200 payout during the NBA Finals:

  • Click here to trigger our FanDuel promo code links.
  • Select your playing area from the approved locations.
  • Create an account by verifying your full name, date of birth and other essential information.
  • Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app on your compatible device.
  • Make a $10+ cash deposit through a secure payment method.
  • Place at least $5 on any NBA Finals betting market.

FanDuel, long considered a top online gambling app, pays $200 in bonus bets if your qualifying stake wins, regardless of the odds. However, longer odds or a more significant investment mean a larger cash payout.

Game 3 profit boosts

Join FanDuel Sportsbook before tip-off to capitalize on in-app offers. FanDuel has a 30% profit boost token for eligible same game parlays. Build an SGP with 3+ legs and min. +400 odds and FanDuel will increase the odds and potential profit by 30%.

Another boost comes from YouTuber Kenny Beecham. The FanDuel ambassador has a boost for +130 odds (prev. -125) on Luka Doncic scoring 30+ points and recording a double-double in Game 3. Doncic had a 30-point triple-double in Game 2, so registering this stat line tonight is definitely feasible.

