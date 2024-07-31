FanDuel promo code closes July with bet $150 bonus bets

The final day of July is headlined with a fresh offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. Click to activate the latest FanDuel promo code links and claim a “bet $5, get $150″ promotion. A new player who wins their first $5+ wager earns $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the original betting odds.

The MLB season is nearing its stretch drive, but several elite matchups are on deck Wednesday. Whether you’re fired up for a showdown between contenders or settling in for your favorite club’s next game, FanDuel lets you pick any market with your first $5 wager. In addition to a possible 30-1 payout, players can also score in-app deals for MLB and other sports this week.

Check out more details on FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $150″ deal and other exclusive promos for mobile bettors.

Win $5 MLB bet, receive $150 bonus with FanDuel promo code

The best welcome offers promise a substantial reward from a minimal investment. With FanDuel’s latest sign-up promo, a $5 bet is all you need to qualify for a $150 payout in bonus bets. Any eligible stake that settles as a win returns the $150 bonus and every dollar of expected cash profit, exceeding a 30-1 payout and setting your bankroll up for success.

That said, FanDuel wants new players to win. Your qualifying $5+ stake can go toward any market, even if it carries a high implied probability of winning. For example, Pirates ace Paul Skenes has -1100 odds to record five or more strikeouts versus the Astros. While $5 won’t yield a life-changing cash return, you’ll have a good chance to win $150 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook states

This offer is available in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio.

FanDuel promo code: Sign-up information for new users

Read and apply the step-by-step information below to secure a “bet $5, get $150″ offer on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Click here to enable the FanDuel promo code links for this offer.

to enable the FanDuel promo code links for this offer. Confirm your playing area and fill out the required fields, including name and birthday.

Select your preferred payment method and deposit at least $5.

Bet $5 or more on MLB or another betting market for your first cash wager.

Receive $150 in bonus bets plus the coinciding cash profit if you win.

MLB promos on FanDuel app

The “bet $5, get $150″ deal is a no-brainer promotion for new FanDuel bettors. Once you’ve secured the offer, head to the FanDuel Sportsbook app and opt into more MLB-centric deals before they expire.

For example, all bettors qualify for a 30% profit boost on MLB same game parlays. Your SGP must carry 3+ legs with +400 odds or longer before FanDuel applies the boost. Next Tuesday, bettors can lock in the weekly “dinger Tuesday” promo. Place a pre-live wager on any batter to hit a home run, and FanDuel will issue bonus bets for every homer either team hits during the game.

In addition, FanDuel offers every customer free MLB.tv through August 31. Place any $5+ bet on an MLB game tonight or Tuesday to receive a free month-long subscription broadcasting every out-of-market game.